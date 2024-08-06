Classic FM Romance – Jenny and Chris’ real-life love story

Jenny, Nina the dog, and Chris. Picture: Via Classic FM Romance

By Classic FM

Chris joined Classic FM Romance in 2021 and met Jenny. This year, they got engaged. Here’s their love story, as told by Chris...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

“It was a Sunday afternoon in Summer 2021 and I was listening to Classic FM, as I often do, when an advert came on for their dating website, Classic FM Romance. It was an advert I had heard many times previously and just ignored. But this one time, I thought, well, why don’t I give this a go?

“So I went to my computer and started setting up a profile, and within minutes, I’d been contacted by somebody. She sounded very interesting, and said that I did too.

“For a little while after that, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to join the site fully so that I could write back to this mystery person properly. My niece finally convinced me to do so. I found out that this girl’s name was Jenny, that she played guitar and liked dogs. She sounded really great!

“It was only much later that I learned that Jenny had been just about to leave Classic FM Romance when I joined – so we very nearly didn’t meet at all.

“After a couple of weeks of messaging online, Jenny asked if I’d like to meet in person. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the best time for either of us. So we weren’t able to meet for three weeks, which left plenty of time to get nervous!

“Jenny suggested that we go for a walk somewhere so that I could bring my dog, Nina. And at the end of September, we met up at a nearby lake. I was so nervous that I arrived well over half an hour early – but without actually having made any plans as to what we might do, beyond walking round the lake. Thankfully Jenny was much more organised!

“When we said goodbye and left after a few lovely hours together, we exchanged phone numbers. Even before I got back home, Jenny had sent me a text message wishing me well.

Dame Ethel Smyth statue in Woking. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

“We started to meet up every couple of weeks in the nearby area, and began our now familiar tradition of alternating between our two houses.

“Soon it was Christmas, and Jenny suggested that we go present shopping together. So for once, I had brilliant Christmas presents for everybody, because Jenny is great at thinking of gifts for people! On Christmas Day, I explained to my family that I’d had some help with Christmas shopping that year, and told them all about Jenny.

“In January 2022, Jenny asked me if I might like to go away with her for a few days, maybe in the summer. That led to our first holiday together. Over the summer, I was also introduced to Jenny’s close and extended family.

“It took several months longer for her to meet my family, which didn’t happen until Christmas 2022.

“We always meet together to celebrate as a family on Boxing Day, and that year I brought Jenny with me. It was while sitting round the dinner table, thinking about how perfectly Jenny fit into my family, that I realised I should definitely ask her to marry me.

“That wasn’t the first time the question of marriage had been raised. We’d talked about it back in August, when we’d gone out with Jenny’s family to celebrate the end of the summer. We decided that if things continued to go well, maybe we’d think about engagement in 2023.

“I spent New Year’s with my family, planning to go and see Jenny the next day. That’s when I asked her again about engagement. Her reaction was so positive – as it turned out, we’d both been secretly looking at rings online for some time! We glanced at the diary, and suggested a date the following year as a possible wedding day. We’ve had our hearts set on that date ever since.

“After a few weeks of ring shopping, we got engaged under the statue of the composer Dame Ethel Smyth in Woking, on my late grandmother’s birthday. And that, in brief, is the story of how we ended up where we are today!”

Turn your solo into a duet with Classic FM Romance. Create your free profile and start dating today.