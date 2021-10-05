The Gramophone Awards 2021: all the winning classical artists and how to watch the ceremony live

5 October 2021, 10:42 | Updated: 5 October 2021, 10:43

Isata Kanneh-Mason will co-host The Gramophone Awards 2021, with winners including Alina Ibragimova and Fatma Said
Isata Kanneh-Mason will co-host The Gramophone Awards 2021, with winners including Alina Ibragimova and Fatma Said. Picture: Getty

Tonight we bring you the Gramophone Awards 2021, as the classical world gathers – virtually – to celebrate the greatest recordings and most exciting artists. Here are all the winners and how to watch the ceremony.

Every year, The Gramophone Awards are presented by Gramophone, to celebrate the very best artists, pieces and recordings in classical music.

This year’s online ceremony will be hosted by Gramophone’s Editor-in-Chief James Jolly and star pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, from the VOCES8 Centre in London.

It will be available to watch live above and on Classic FM’s Facebook Page from 7pm on Tuesday 5 October, with this year’s Young Artist award sponsored by Classic FM.

Jolly said: “Even though live music has been absent from so many of our lives over the past 18 months, recorded music has continued to provide us with solace, escape and joy, and the 2021 Gramophone Classical Music Awards celebrate the amazing quality and richness of 11 albums that have caught our attention.

“Do join us on October 5, when Isata Kanneh-Mason and I will be not only presenting these 11 awards, but will also be revealing the special awards, including our new Artist of the Year, Young Artist, the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, our 2021 Orchestra of the Year, our new Label of the Year and our inaugural Spatial Music Award.”

Gramophone Awards 2021: All the winners so far

  1. Chamber – winner

    Beach & Elgar: Piano Quintets

    Takács Quartet; Garrick Ohlsson (Hyperion)

  2. Choral – winner

    Dussek: Messe solemnelle

    AAM & Choir / Richard Egarr (AAM Records)

  3. Concerto – winner

    Shostakovich: Violin Concertos

    Alina Ibragimova (violin); State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Russia, ‘Evgeny Svetlanov’ / Vladimir Jurowski (Hyperion)

  4. Contemporary – winner

    Pickard: The Gardener of Aleppo & other chamber works

    Susan Bickley, Nash Ensemble / Martyn Brabbins (BIS)

  5. Early Music – winner

    Josquin: Masses – D’ung aultre amer; Faysant regretz; Hercules Dux Ferrarie

    The Tallis Scholars / Peter Phillips (Gimell)

  6. Instrumental – winner

    JS Bach: Lute Suites

    Sean Shibe (Delphian)

  7. Opera – winner

    Britten: Peter Grimes

    Stuart Skelton, Erin Wall, Roderick Williams, Susan Bickley, Catherine Wyn-Rogers, Robert Murray, James Gilchrist, Marcus Farnsworth, Bergen Philharmonic Chorus & Orchestra, Edward Gardner (Chandos)

  8. Orchestral – winner

    Franz Schmidt: The Complete Symphonies

    Frankfurt RSO / Paavo Järvi (DG)

  9. Piano – winner

    JS Bach The Well-Tempered Clavier Book 2 – excerpts

    Piotr Anderszewski (Warner Classics)

  10. Voice & Ensemble – winner

    Verdi Opera Arias

    Ludovic Tézier; Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna, Frédéric Chaslin (Sony Classical)

  11. Song – winner

    ‘El Nour’ – Fatma Said

    Malcolm Marineau et al, Vision Quartet (Warner Classics)

Watch The Gramophone Awards 2021 live on Classic FM’s Facebook Page tonight, Tuesday 5 October, at 7pm.

