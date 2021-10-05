The Gramophone Awards 2021: all the winning classical artists and how to watch the ceremony live

Isata Kanneh-Mason will co-host The Gramophone Awards 2021, with winners including Alina Ibragimova and Fatma Said. Picture: Getty

Tonight we bring you the Gramophone Awards 2021, as the classical world gathers – virtually – to celebrate the greatest recordings and most exciting artists. Here are all the winners and how to watch the ceremony.

Every year, The Gramophone Awards are presented by Gramophone, to celebrate the very best artists, pieces and recordings in classical music.

This year’s online ceremony will be hosted by Gramophone’s Editor-in-Chief James Jolly and star pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, from the VOCES8 Centre in London.

It will be available to watch live above and on Classic FM’s Facebook Page from 7pm on Tuesday 5 October, with this year’s Young Artist award sponsored by Classic FM.

Jolly said: “Even though live music has been absent from so many of our lives over the past 18 months, recorded music has continued to provide us with solace, escape and joy, and the 2021 Gramophone Classical Music Awards celebrate the amazing quality and richness of 11 albums that have caught our attention.

“Do join us on October 5, when Isata Kanneh-Mason and I will be not only presenting these 11 awards, but will also be revealing the special awards, including our new Artist of the Year, Young Artist, the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, our 2021 Orchestra of the Year, our new Label of the Year and our inaugural Spatial Music Award.”

Read more: All the winners at The Gramophone Awards 2020 including Classic FM’s Orchestra in the Midlands

Gramophone Awards 2021: All the winners so far

Chamber – winner Beach & Elgar: Piano Quintets Takács Quartet; Garrick Ohlsson (Hyperion) Choral – winner Dussek: Messe solemnelle AAM & Choir / Richard Egarr (AAM Records) Concerto – winner Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Alina Ibragimova (violin); State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Russia, ‘Evgeny Svetlanov’ / Vladimir Jurowski (Hyperion) Contemporary – winner Pickard: The Gardener of Aleppo & other chamber works Susan Bickley, Nash Ensemble / Martyn Brabbins (BIS) Early Music – winner Josquin: Masses – D’ung aultre amer; Faysant regretz; Hercules Dux Ferrarie The Tallis Scholars / Peter Phillips (Gimell) Instrumental – winner JS Bach: Lute Suites Sean Shibe (Delphian) Opera – winner Britten: Peter Grimes Stuart Skelton, Erin Wall, Roderick Williams, Susan Bickley, Catherine Wyn-Rogers, Robert Murray, James Gilchrist, Marcus Farnsworth, Bergen Philharmonic Chorus & Orchestra, Edward Gardner (Chandos) Orchestral – winner Franz Schmidt: The Complete Symphonies Frankfurt RSO / Paavo Järvi (DG) Piano – winner JS Bach The Well-Tempered Clavier Book 2 – excerpts Piotr Anderszewski (Warner Classics) Voice & Ensemble – winner Verdi Opera Arias Ludovic Tézier; Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna, Frédéric Chaslin (Sony Classical) Song – winner ‘El Nour’ – Fatma Said Malcolm Marineau et al, Vision Quartet (Warner Classics)

Watch The Gramophone Awards 2021 live on Classic FM’s Facebook Page tonight, Tuesday 5 October, at 7pm.