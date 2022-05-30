English National Opera releases tickets for 2022-2023 season, featuring nine fantastic operas

The new season for the English National Opera is here. Picture: English National Opera

By Classic FM

The English National Opera celebrates the launch of its 2022 & 2023 season with nine fantastic operas...

From Tosca to an operatic take on 1946 Frank Capra movie It’s a Wonderful Life, the English National Opera’s 2022 & 2023 season is on sale now.

Whether you’re an opera lover or a newcomer, the English National Opera is showcasing a diverse set of nine operas from 30 September 2022 all the way up until 6 May 2023.

These nine include two returning productions for the English National Opera, Spanish theatre director, Calixto Bieito’s beloved production of Bizet’s Carmen (1 February – 24 February 2023), and English stage director Phelim McDermott’s Olivier Award-winning production of Akhnaten written by Philip Glass (11 March – 5 April 2023).

The remaining seven are all new productions, with some making their UK premiere at the ENO’s capital home, the London Coliseum.

Both It’s a Wonderful Life (25 November – 10 December 2022), a new opera based on the classic Christmas story, and Blue (20 April – 4 May 2023), a new contemporary opera about police violence against African American communities, will receive their UK premiere as part of the new ENO season.

Productions coming to the ENO stage for the first include Puccini’s Tosca (30 September – 4 November 2022) from The Finnish National Opera and Ballet, Gilbert & Sullivan’s treasured opera set at the Tower of London, The Yeomen of the Guard 3 November – 2 December 2022), and an unprecedented staged production of 20th-century Polish composer, Henryk Górecki’s, Symphony Of Sorrowful Songs (27 April – 6 May 2023).

Fresh from her ENO directorial debut with The Handmaid’s Tale in the 2021 – 2022 season, Annilese Miskimmon (ENO Artistic Director), directs Austrian-born American composer, Erich Korngold’s The Dead City (25 March – 8 April 2023).

ENO’s ongoing performance of Richard Wagner’s Ring Cycle continues this season with a production of The Rhinegold (18 Feb–10 Mar 2023), directed by the Olivier Award-winning Richard Jones.

There will also be three Relaxed performances in the ENO 2022-23 season, designed for those who might normally find it challenging to access theatre.

This might include anyone with dementia, learning disabilities, an autistic spectrum condition, Tourette’s syndrome, sensory disorders, anxiety, bladder and bowel conditions, and those with young children or babies.

Tickets start from just from just £10, with discounted tickets for every performance also available as part of ENO’s Under 35s scheme. Plus, Under 21s can come for free.

The season runs from 30 September 2022 at the London Coliseum. Book your tickets here.