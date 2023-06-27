Classic FM Live: join us for a Hall of Fame spectacular at the Royal Albert Hall this autumn

Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Matt Crossick

By Classic FM

Classic FM returns to the Royal Albert Hall this autumn, for incredible performances of some of the most iconic classical music – live!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall this October, following April’s celebration of opera’s greatest hits.

On Monday 16 October, we present a very special concert celebrating the Classic FM Hall of Fame – our popular annual classical music chart chosen by listeners – performed by a world-class orchestra and soloists.

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Classic FM’s Orchestra in North West England, will play classics including ‘Jupiter’ from Holst’s The Planets, ‘Dance of the Knights’ from the ballet Romeo and Juliet by Prokofiev, and the theme from the Pirates of the Caribbean.

Gifted young British-Iranian pianist Arsha Kaviani will be accompanied by the orchestra, to perform the final two movements of Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2. Watch Arsha perform the spectacular first movement below...

Read more: Pianist plays mind-bending solo arrangement of Rachmaninov Concerto No. 2

Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No. 2… for solo piano! | Arsha Kaviani | Classic FM

After performances from more star soloists still to be announced, a lights and fireworks finale will bring the concert to a close in memorable fashion.

Tickets start at £14.50 plus booking fees. Pre-sale begins at 10am on Wednesday 28 June, and general sale opens at 10am on Thursday 29 June.

Book your seat now via the Royal Albert Hall website for one of the stand out concerts of the year.

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect, from star young treble Malakai Bayoh and the English National Opera and Chorus, at Classic FM Live in April...