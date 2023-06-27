Classic FM Live: join us for a Hall of Fame spectacular at the Royal Albert Hall this autumn

27 June 2023, 08:28

Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Matt Crossick
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Classic FM returns to the Royal Albert Hall this autumn, for incredible performances of some of the most iconic classical music – live!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall this October, following April’s celebration of opera’s greatest hits.

On Monday 16 October, we present a very special concert celebrating the Classic FM Hall of Fame – our popular annual classical music chart chosen by listeners – performed by a world-class orchestra and soloists.

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Classic FM’s Orchestra in North West England, will play classics including ‘Jupiter’ from Holst’s The Planets, ‘Dance of the Knights’ from the ballet Romeo and Juliet by Prokofiev, and the theme from the Pirates of the Caribbean.

Gifted young British-Iranian pianist Arsha Kaviani will be accompanied by the orchestra, to perform the final two movements of Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2. Watch Arsha perform the spectacular first movement below...

Read more: Pianist plays mind-bending solo arrangement of Rachmaninov Concerto No. 2

Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No. 2… for solo piano! | Arsha Kaviani | Classic FM

After performances from more star soloists still to be announced, a lights and fireworks finale will bring the concert to a close in memorable fashion.

Tickets start at £14.50 plus booking fees. Pre-sale begins at 10am on Wednesday 28 June, and general sale opens at 10am on Thursday 29 June.

Book your seat now via the Royal Albert Hall website for one of the stand out concerts of the year.

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect, from star young treble Malakai Bayoh and the English National Opera and Chorus, at Classic FM Live in April...

Young treble Malakai Bayoh’s astounding Handel solo debut | Classic FM Live

Latest on Classic FM

South Africa’s national anthem: what are the lyrics and why are there two separate songs?

South Africa’s national anthem: what are the lyrics and why are there two separate songs?

Discover Music

Michael Spyres and Danielle de Niese sing Verdi at the Royal Albert Hall

This ‘Drinking Song’ from Verdi’s La traviata is a glass of pure musical joy

Verdi

Mischievous cat steals owner’s music stand during flute practice.

Mischievous cat repeatedly steals owner’s music stand during flute practice

Discover Music

Sir Elton John speaks to Classic FM at the Royal Academy of Music

Sir Elton John: ‘I never would’ve written these songs without my classical training’

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Aretha Franklin with her good friend, Luciano Pavarotti

The time Aretha Franklin stepped in for ‘good friend’ Pavarotti, and sang Nessun Dorma

Luciano Pavarotti

Lizzo plays Mozart on the 2023 Glastonbury Festival

Lizzo just played Mozart on the Glastonbury stage, and it was an iconic moment

Mozart

Filipino soprano Lara Maigue casually sings amazing Mozart

Singer casually gives astonishing karaoke performance of Mozart’s fiendish ‘Queen of the Night’ aria

Mozart

Europe’s first ever Classical Pride concert takes place on 7 July at the Barbican Centre featuring (L-R): Davóne Tines, Nicky Spence, Ella Taylor, and Oliver Zeffman.

‘A festival of what’s possible in the arts’ – meet the stars of Europe’s first Classical Pride concert
Violinist Solomiia plays ‘Love Changes Everything’ in special recording with Danielle De Niese

16-year-old Ukrainian violinist’s poignant ‘Love Changes Everything’ with star soprano Danielle De Niese

Danielle de Niese

More Classic FM Events

Classic FM Live

Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber

Classic FM’s Music Teacher of the Year Awards