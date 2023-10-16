Exclusive

Classic FM Live: photos from our Hall of Fame spectacular at the Royal Albert Hall

The five winners in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards received their certificates on stage at Classic FM Live. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

An epic night of live classical music for Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall, with hits from the Hall of Fame brought to life by the brilliant Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

Classic FM Live with Viking returned to the Royal Albert Hall for another epic night of live classical music.

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Classic FM’s Orchestra in North West England, raised the roof with a series of hits from the Classic FM Hall of Fame.

The orchestra was joined by star soloists Arsha Kaviani, Luka Faulisi, Miloš Karadaglić, and Lucy from The Piano, all united under the baton of conductor Jamie Phillips, for favourites from the Top 300.

The concert was hosted by Classic FM presenters Alexander Armstrong and Myleene Klass, and every note was recorded so you can relive all the magic of the evening on Friday 20 October at 8pm, and afterwards on Global Player.

So without further ado, here’s all the action from the night!

Conductor Jamie Phillips gets the night off to a spectacular beginning. Jamie Phillips conducts the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra at Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Classic FM Lucy from ‘The Piano’ brought the audience to a stunned silence with a breath-taking performance of Debussy and Bach. Lucy from The Piano stuns the Royal Albert Hall audience. Picture: Classic FM The five winners of the Music Teacher of the Year Awards accept their awards – to raucous applause. The winners of the Music Teacher of the Year Awards 2023. Picture: Classic FM Arsha Kaviani storms the Royal Albert Hall for his debut performance, with a roof-raising Rachmaninov piano concerto. Arsha Kaviani makes his Royal Albert Hall debut with a thundering Rachmaninov. Picture: Classic FM The brilliant Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra perform to a packed Royal Albert Hall. The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, performing at Classic FM Live under Jamie Phillips. Picture: Classic FM Miloš Karadaglić brought the Latin sun to London with two sunny guitar pieces. Miloś Karadaglić performed two brilliant guitar works. Picture: Classic FM Accordion-player Ksenija Sidorova joined Miloš on the Royal Albert Hall stage for a show-stopping duet. Accordionist Ksenija Sidorova joined Miloš on stage for a duet. Picture: Classic FM 21-year-old violin sensation Luka Faulisi brought the house down with a virtuosic violin arrangement of popular melodies from Bizet’s opera, Carmen. 21-year-old violinist Luka Faulisi played Bizet’s opera melodies. Picture: Classic FM

Hear the full concert on Friday 20 October at 8pm, on Classic FM with Zeb Soanes. Listen on Global Player.