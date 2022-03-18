Ukraine soldier brings military barracks to rapt silence with solo violin national anthem

18 March 2022, 16:53

Ukrainian soldier plays violin solo to his military colleagues
Ukrainian soldier plays violin solo to his military colleagues. Picture: Twitter

By Siena Linton

Surrounded by bunk beds and benches, a man dressed in military camouflage takes out his violin for his colleagues and country.

A Ukrainian violinist has been filmed playing a moving solo violin rendition of his country’s national anthem to his fellow soldiers in a military dormitory.

A video shared on Twitter, shows the lone violinist tuning his violin to an assembled audience of his colleagues, sat on benches beneath a hanging Ukrainian flag as they patiently wait for his performance to begin.

Read more: Ukrainian violinist plays to her bomb shelter in moving and powerful footage

Within seconds of the national anthem beginning, the onlookers all rise to their feet. Some record the poignant moment on mobile phones, whilst others stand solemnly with hand over heart. Watch the moment below.

The video has been shared widely on social media, with Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar adding “We fight for our freedom, for our children, for our future”.

Music has played a key role in the world’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some of the biggest names in classical music, including cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the Metropolitan Opera in New York, have stood up in support of Ukraine and its people.

Read more: 200 classical musicians join London orchestral flashmob in solidarity with Ukraine

Ukrainian musicians have also been using emotionally-charged performances to bring comfort and calm and to raise morale amongst their fellow citizens. A stirring video saw musicians from the Odesa Opera House singing their national anthem whilst filling sandbags to protect their city, as well as a later performance of ‘Va, Pensiero’ from Verdi’s Nabucco whilst standing outside their barricaded venue.

More Periods and Genres

See more More Periods and Genres

Baroque

Classical

Romantic

Film & TV

Opera

Video Games

More From ClassicFM

Lord David Frost admits UK Brexit deal failed touring musicians

Brexit trade deal failed touring musicians, admits former chief negotiator
Classical Dreams is a Global Player exclusive podcast

Classical Dreams: Classic FM launches podcast of soothing stories on World Sleep Day
10 of the best opera overtures

10 of the greatest opera overtures of all time

Composer Yoko Shimomura wrote music for Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy XV among other popular video games,

7 of the best pieces of music by video game composer Yoko Shimomura
Who is Fela Sowande? The Nigerian composer who brought West African influences into classical music

Who was Fela Sowande? The Nigerian composer who brought West African influences into classical music