Ukraine soldier brings military barracks to rapt silence with solo violin national anthem

Ukrainian soldier plays violin solo to his military colleagues. Picture: Twitter

By Siena Linton

Surrounded by bunk beds and benches, a man dressed in military camouflage takes out his violin for his colleagues and country.

A Ukrainian violinist has been filmed playing a moving solo violin rendition of his country’s national anthem to his fellow soldiers in a military dormitory.

A video shared on Twitter, shows the lone violinist tuning his violin to an assembled audience of his colleagues, sat on benches beneath a hanging Ukrainian flag as they patiently wait for his performance to begin.

Read more: Ukrainian violinist plays to her bomb shelter in moving and powerful footage

Within seconds of the national anthem beginning, the onlookers all rise to their feet. Some record the poignant moment on mobile phones, whilst others stand solemnly with hand over heart. Watch the moment below.

Ukrainian military plays the anthem on the violin in front of his colleagues



Even in the most difficult days, the morale of the #Ukrainian army cannot be broken💙💛 pic.twitter.com/BbuLkoM4tG — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 17, 2022

The video has been shared widely on social media, with Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar adding “We fight for our freedom, for our children, for our future”.

Music has played a key role in the world’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some of the biggest names in classical music, including cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the Metropolitan Opera in New York, have stood up in support of Ukraine and its people.

Read more: 200 classical musicians join London orchestral flashmob in solidarity with Ukraine

Ukrainian soldier performs National Anthem of #Ukraine on violin after a battle with #Russian occupants.

Our warriors have uncompromising will to win. #Russia will never beat our spirit. We fight for our freedom, for our children, for our future #GlorytoUkraine! #GloryToTheHeroes pic.twitter.com/8DtPi5KfCy — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) March 17, 2022

Ukrainian musicians have also been using emotionally-charged performances to bring comfort and calm and to raise morale amongst their fellow citizens. A stirring video saw musicians from the Odesa Opera House singing their national anthem whilst filling sandbags to protect their city, as well as a later performance of ‘Va, Pensiero’ from Verdi’s Nabucco whilst standing outside their barricaded venue.