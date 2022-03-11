Classic FM broadcasts ‘A Concert for Ukraine’ from New York’s Met Opera

Audience at New York’s Metropolitan Opera House. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Classic FM joins radio stations across the world in broadcasting a very special concert from New York’s Metropolitan Opera.

The Metropolitan Opera in New York will present a performance next week to offer solidarity for Ukrainian citizens under attack.

A Concert for Ukraine will be broadcast on Classic FM from 8pm on Tuesday 15 March, hosted by legendary broadcaster, Sir Trevor McDonald.

Conducted by the Met’s music director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the concert will feature a roster of star soloists alongside the Met Chorus and Orchestra.

The programme includes music from Barber, Verdi, Strauss, Beethoven, and will open with a performance of the Ukrainian National Anthem, followed by Valentin Silvestrov’s A Prayer for the Ukraine.

Nézet-Séguin said ahead of the performance, “Music truly has the power to heal, and I hope this special concert will demonstrate our unwavering support for the suffering people of Ukraine,

“In times of crisis, it is so important that artists unite and provide consolation and inspiration through our work.”

All ticket proceeds from the concert will support relief efforts in Ukraine, and Peter Gelb, the general manager of the Met added that he hoped “the power of our performance will provide some measure of artistic solace, while helping to inspire empathetic people around the world to make donations.”

Listen to ‘A Concert for Ukraine’ on Tuesday 15 March, from 8pm to 10pm, on Classic FM. Click here to listen and catch up on Global Player.