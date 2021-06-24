What is the theme tune for My Brilliant Friend? The classical music featured in the hit HBO show revealed

The theme tune for My Brilliant Friend revealed. Picture: HBO

By Emma Clarke

HBO's small-screen adaptation of Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan novels has been a huge hit with fans since it first aired in 2018.

Told through the voice of Elena Greco (played by Margherita Mazzucco), My Brilliant Friend depicts life in post-war Italy, with the majority of the narrative taking place in a poor neighbourhood on the outskirts of Naples.

From the get-go, Elena finds herself in competition with her friend Lila Cerullo (Gaia Girace), the headstrong daughter of the local shoemaker. While they share a mutual admiration and love for one another, there is also an undercurrent of rivalry, with Lila's character often being depicted as purposely spiteful.

As the years progress, the story of their friendship unfolds - as does the drama within the neighbourhood, with the powerful Solara family presiding over it all.

Adding to the suspense and theatre of the series is the stunning music showcased throughout. Not only does it send goosebumps up your spine, it perfectly encapsulates the mood as the story shifts from moments of pure joy to stomach-churning events.

Here's everything you need to know about the soundtrack and theme tune for My Brilliant Friend.

What is the classical music used for the theme tune of My Brilliant Friend?

The opening credits play out to Max Richter's recomposed version of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons.

On Richter's official website, there is a description of how the recomposition harnesses Vivaldi's "musical DNA as omni-present".

Richter's modern version of the suite features violinist Daniel Hope and the Konzerthaus Kammerorchester Berlin symphony orchestra, conducted by André de Ridder.

In our review, we called Richter's work a "mesmerising album enables listeners to rediscover these amazing works, creating entirely new music with a minimalist Baroque twist."

You can listen to the theme tune below:

What other music features in the HBO show?

Another key piece of music that features throughout the series – specifically when Lila and Lenu are bonding or there's a breakthrough of sorts – is the Spring 1 movement from Richter's collection.

Listen to the stunning composition below:

Beyond Richter's reimagined Vivaldi suite, the show also includes the following tracks:

1. Nessuno - by Mina

2. Good Golly Miss Molly - by Little Richard

3. At The Hop - by Danny & The Juniors

4. Passione - by Roberto Murolo

5. Popolo pò - by Umberto Del Prete

6. Bésame Mucho - by Ray Conniff

7. Che M'Importa Del Mondo - by Rita Pavone

8. Perfidia - by The Corsairs

9. Always In My Heart - by Los Indios Tabajaras

10. Vivere Dialogues - by Gino Paoli