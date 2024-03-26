19-year-old makes figure skating history in viral ‘Succession’ theme routine

26 March 2024, 15:16 | Updated: 26 March 2024, 15:36

Ice skating prodigy Ilia Malinin broke a world record with his free skating performance to the Succession theme tune at the World Figure Skating Championships 2024.
Ice skating prodigy Ilia Malinin broke a world record with his free skating performance to the Succession theme tune at the World Figure Skating Championships 2024. Picture: Getty

By Siena Linton

American skating prodigy Ilia Malinin, nicknamed the ‘quad god’, has set a new world record with a mind-blowing routine to the music from ‘Succession’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From the moment HBO’s hit series Succession arrived on screens in 2018, its catchy theme tune cemented its place firmly in the public consciousness.

Nicholas Britell’s Emmy Award-winning music is an artful blend of classical and hip-hop influences, the perfect theme for a dysfunctional family empire, and also for a world-class skating routine.

19-year-old American ice skating prodigy, Ilia Malinin, took to the ice at the 2024 World Figure Skating Championships with an extended arrangement of the Succession theme, and made sporting history with his breathtaking routine.

Not only did Malinin take home the world title in the free-skate programme, he set a new world record for the highest points scored, and landed a historic jump that no other skater has executed in competition before.

Read more: Succession soundtrack: Here’s why the HBO show’s theme tune is stuck in your head

Ilia MALININ (USA) | Free Skating | Montréal 2024 | #WorldFigure

Dubbing himself the ‘Quad God’ on social media, Malinin became the first ever skater to land a quadruple axel jump in competition in October 2022.

A little over a year later, he executed the jump again at the world championships in the free skating programme, rocketing up the leaderboard from third to first place with his electrifying routine to Succession.

He paired his quadruple axel with five further quadruple jumps, in a performance that sparked rapturous applause from the stadium audience and ecstatic cheers from the commentators.

Read more: Remembering Torvill and Dean’s timeless ‘Boléro’ figure-skating routine at the 1984 Winter Olympics

Ilia Malinin set a world record in historic skating routine to ‘Succession’ theme.
Ilia Malinin set a world record in historic skating routine to ‘Succession’ theme. Picture: Getty

As the Succession theme emerged from a long introduction, the audience began to clap along, which Malinin later said spurred him on in his performance.

“This... is... off-the-scale brilliance,” one of the commentators remarked. “A rockstar worthy performance!”

Malinin completed the routine with the ‘raspberry twist’, a move that has become his signature, and a final impressive spin before collapsing to the ice in triumphant relief.

Latest on Classic FM

Listen to the Classic FM Hall of Fame countdown live, 9am-9pm across the Easter weekend.

We’re counting down the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2024! Listen live and follow the countdown

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Great Italian pianist Maurizio Pollini

Remembering the great Maurizio Pollini with this intensely beautiful final Beethoven sonata

Maurizio Pollini

St John’s Voices

Cambridge college says upset is ‘regrettable’, as thousands petition over axed chapel choir
Classic FM Live with Viking

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a night of classical music anthems

Events

The Poor Clare Sister of Arundel on Abbey Road

Singing nuns of 800-year-old tradition are bringing their vocal music to pop charts

Anna Lapwood wins Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2024

Anna Lapwood wins ‘Best Classical’ artist category at The Global Awards 2024

Global Awards

World’s only one-handed concert pianist Nicholas McCarthy reveals fascinating history of left hand piano

World’s only one-handed concert pianist reveals fascinating history of left hand piano

Luciano Pavarotti and Tracy Chapman duet in 2000

When Pavarotti and Tracy Chapman stunned the world in a soulful operatic duet

Luciano Pavarotti

St John’s Voices

‘Devastated’ St John’s Cambridge mixed choir abolished, with music director made redundant

Danny O'Donoghue of The Script reveals hit song ‘Hall of Fame’ inspiration

Danny O’ Donoghue reveals The Script’s biggest song was inspired by the Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

More Periods and Genres

See more More Periods and Genres

Baroque

Classical

Romantic

Film & TV

Opera

Video Games