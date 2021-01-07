Best online ballet classes and dance workshops to lift you up in lockdown

Feeling restless in lockdown? Plié, put your best foot forward and try a virtual ballet class...

Some of the world’s greatest ballet stars and schools are offering free dance classes and workshops, while many of us are isolated at home.

There’s a host of free classes and workshops now available to stream online and keep you entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown. Whether you’re a beginner, intermediate or even a seasoned pro, take a look at our ballet class suggestions for everyone and all ages below.

1. English National Opera’s online dance studio

To help turn our lockdown thumb-twiddling into something a little more elegant, the English National Ballet has launched a home workout platform called BalletActive. For £9.99 a month – or £99.99 a year – you’ll get access to an abundance of wonderful dance videos, from a Beginners’ ballet series, to masterclasses and advanced lessons with London-based company’s legendary Artistic Director, dancer Tamara Rojo.

2. Sadler’s Wells

The London-based arts institution has launched free, daily dance classes and workshops online for people of all age groups – taught by some of the best artists in the industry, and all available to watch via new online platform, Digital Stage.

A beautiful way to stay connected through dance, wherever you are in the world.

3. The Royal Academy of Dance

Filmed back in Lockdown 1 (remember that?) in May, ‘Silver Swans’ dance classes are tailored for adult beginners, and are all available to stream live on Facebook.

All around 20 to 30 minutes in length, they’re a great way to add a dose of movement and beauty to your day.

4. The Ballet Spot

If it’s muscle-shaking barre workouts you’re after, this US-based company offers a range of dance fitness classes, from Cardio Ballet to Total Body Barre, all taught by professional dancers.

They also teach routines from best loved ballets, including Clara’s dance with The Nutcracker from the Party Scene.

5. Dancio

Dancio offers a range of dance classes with an emphasis on ballet. The brand new company is currently offering over 85 elite classes taught by the stars of New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. They also feature contemporary classes, as well as classes for young dancers.

