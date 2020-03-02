12 insufferable memes about people who have perfect pitch
2 March 2020, 18:28 | Updated: 11 March 2020, 19:03
Every choir has one, every orchestra has one, and every muso friendship group has one. If you or someone you love has ever remarked on their absolute auditory excellence, these memes are for you.
-
Note-ification
-
When you have perfect pitch, every day is your special day
-
Unwelcome small talk
-
*raises hand in class*
-
Flushed with pride
-
... annoyingly impressive
In genuine awe of whoever added this "goof" on the IMDB for The Bourne Supremacy (2004). pic.twitter.com/HU6q9n44JB— Tokyo Sex Whale 🐋 (@deeaen) February 7, 2018
-
Rest in Perfection
-
Pitch Pitcher Picture
What #Perfect #Pitch #NPR #PabloHelguera pic.twitter.com/Tt37znVywo— Lisa Rosier (@LisaMRosier) June 4, 2016
-
Grave responsibilities
-
Some important news to share xo
-
What was that note?
-
*never sneezes again*
*Someone sneezes*— Classic FM (@ClassicFM) July 29, 2019
Normal person: "bless you"
Person with perfect pitch: "that was an E flat ending with a B"