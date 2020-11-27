This medieval artist had clearly never seen a horse in real life

27 November 2020, 17:10

Medieval horse
Medieval horse. Picture: Twitter / Dorsa Amir

By Kyle Macdonald

If you've never seen an animal in real life, don't say you can draw said animal.

It would seem that you were not a true medieval knight, unless you had a spider horse as a trusted companion. At least according to this painting.

Read more: People are unearthing Renaissance manuscript doodles and they’re pretty spicy >

The perplexing work of an over-confident medieval artist has been unearthed by evolutionary anthropologist, and tweeter, Dorsa Amir.

Amir also gives a very probable theory of the dialogue, through which this anatomically unique beast may have come into being.

Medieval horse
Medieval horse. Picture: Twitter / Dorsa Amir

It's proof that the days before you could head to Wikipedia or Flickr to do your research were quite trying.

Pretty much everyone on the Internet seems to now love spider horse. So we really should say thank you to its faking-it-as-best-they-can creator.

Medieval and Renaissance art is full of peculiarity, as well as bizarre and fantastical representations. Here are a few more animal favourites from by-gone musical manuscripts. Enjoy.

Latest humour

See more Latest humour

Have yourself a merry little Christmas?

Musicians are tearing apart this Christmas decoration with deeply confusing music notation

2 days ago

Viola jokes burn the worst

This gag from 1714 is thought to be the earliest known viola joke

8 days ago

Bach Bach Bach

19 memes to prove musicians have a warped sense of humour

9 days ago

TikTok users have turned ‘Ratatouille’ into a full-blown Broadway musical

TikTok turns ‘Ratatouille’ into a full-blown Broadway musical, and we want to watch it

9 days ago

Guitar serenade

Guitarists are brutally picking apart this awkward stock photo fail

11 days ago

More From ClassicFM

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

Diego Maradona could sing.

Late football legend Diego Maradona was also a pretty great singer. Just listen.
The King’s College Carol service will be held in an empty chapel this Christmas

King’s College Carol service to be held for an empty chapel this Christmas

Coronavirus

Pianist plays 7 levels of 'Twinkle Twinkle'

Pianist plays 7 levels of ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ with increasing virtuosity
Tim Lihoreau switches on the sound of Christmas on Classic FM at 8am on Tuesday 1 December!

Join us as Tim Lihoreau switches on the sound of Christmas on Classic FM!
Chopin's letters reveal 'declarations of love aimed at men'

Chopin’s love letters to men ‘deliberately’ hushed up, claims new programme

Chopin