17 fortissimo classical memes that are literally music to my ears

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The best classical lols and treblesome clefs, to help distract you from practice today.

*puts foot down* (on piano pedal) Picture: Classic FM Read more: 29 classical music memes that will make you chuckle Who do I need to call to make this dream a reality? Picture: Javy Careaga Nah, you’re alright Picture: dr_beethoven How to burn your pianist friends Picture: Robert Komaniecki/Twitter *sobs in semiquavers* Picture: Classic FM The absolute cheek of it Picture: Classic FM And that’s the truth of it Picture: Shower Thoughts/Twitter Technology: 1. Diligent musicians: 0. Picture: Classic FM The only boys I care about Picture: Classic FM/Getty So weird that my back is always hurting Picture: @bach2memes Kid thought he was a genius Picture: quentinquarantino Nailed it. Picture: Robert Komaniecki/Twitter You can’t recycle wasted time Picture: musician_humor *covers ears* Picture: Classic FM/Netflix via Friends Guess not then Picture: Classic FM Fixed it Picture: Classic FM *mind expands* Picture: Shower Thoughts/Twitter

Want more pitch-perfect memes? Follow Classic FM on Facebook and Instagram.