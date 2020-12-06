This house has epic Christmas lights perfectly set to the Star Wars soundtrack

6 December 2020, 20:45

By Kyle Macdonald

If you want to feel the Force but also feel festive, we’ve found the home for you.

A Christmas super-fan made their seasonal lights perform an incredible display to John Williams’ most iconic music. We’re in considerable awe.

You can watch the suburban 100,000-light display below. The lights flash in glorious synchronisation to the famous fanfares and soaring melodies of the Star Wars symphony.

YouTuber Tom BetGeorge is the LED-loving chap behind the display. Since this video in 2014, he’s amassed millions of views on his channel for his spectacular shows and big interest in his annual displays.

When he’s not putting on his seasonal shows, Tom’s a music teacher. This explains the incredible orchestration of his audiovisual show.

Tom says he limits his shows to minimise traffic, noise and light pollution in the area, out of consideration to his neighbours.

His homely lights also act as a fundraiser for his local family shelter here in Tracy, California. Because Christmas is about spreading joy, but also looking after others. What a good thing!

