‘You still got it!’ – 90-year-old John Williams casually plays Brahms concerto during recording session

Spielberg proclaims 'You still got it!' as John Williams plays Brahms at piano. Picture: The Legacy of John Williams/Twitter

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A film music legend returns to his pianistic roots, in a moment of magic in the recording studio.

During a scoring session for Steven Spielberg’s new movie The Fabelmans, legendary film composer John Williams sat down at the piano and delighted his colleagues with an unexpected tickle of the ivories.

Williams, who celebrated his 90th birthday this year, eases himself onto the piano stool while coyly saying, “So I wanna see if I can…”.

The next moment, Williams is firing out the second movement from Brahms’ Second Piano Concerto with impressive agility.

The best part is that, if you look closely, the man in the background filming the moment on his phone is none other than Williams’ number one fan: legendary director, Steven Spielberg. At the end of the video, posted on Twitter by The Legacy of John Williams, Spielberg proclaims, “He’s still got it!”.

"You still got it!"#JohnWilliams stretches his fingers on the ivories during the scoring sessions of #StevenSpielberg's #TheFabelmans pic.twitter.com/hi9HqU0Kdm — The Legacy of John Williams (@TheLegacyofJW) November 3, 2022

The legendary duo have worked together since 1974, when Spielberg approached Williams to compose music for his film The Sugarland Express.

They teamed up the following year for the blockbuster success, Jaws, and have struck gold time almost every time since. Their roster now contains some of the most enduring movies in the history of cinema, including Jurassic Park and Schindler’s List. Their latest collaboration, The Fabelmans, will be out in cinemas on 11 November.

Williams cut his teeth as a pianist, joining the US Air Force where he played the piano and arranged music for the band, aged just 19.

After his time in the forces, Williams moved to New York City in 1955 and studied at the prestigious Juilliard School. During this time, he worked as a pianist in jazz clubs and eventually studios, most notably for Henry Mancini, who composed ‘Moon River’.

70 years later, the force is still strong with this one…