Someone has made a very odd techno-pop remix of The Marriage of Figaro

By Sofia Rizzi

Mozart’s opera The Marriage of Figaro gets a retro make-over in this cover of ‘Non so più’.

Classical music can be heart-breaking, awe-inspiring – and will sometimes leave you completely lost for words.

We think the latter is an appropriate description for this new-age take on Mozart’s opera The Marriage of Figaro.

So, what’s happening here?

Well, it’s a fresh – and frankly, slightly perplexing – take on ‘Non so più’, an aria sung by the character Cherubino in Mozart’s opera The Marriage of Figaro.

One vocalist has replicated herself singing to create vocal layering in a techno-pop remix of the aria. She has added in an 80s-inspired backing band of drums, bass guitar, electric guitar and even a retro keytar (a keyboard guitar) to create a synthetic disco sound.

The vocals are layered to create a harmony on the main melodic line, and there’s even a counter-melody whose vocals are (dare we say?) reminiscent of Ennio Morricone’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly theme.

Don’t believe us? Have a listen to this from 3:30 and you’ll see our point.