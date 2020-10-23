Someone has made a very odd techno-pop remix of The Marriage of Figaro

23 October 2020, 15:53

A techno mash-up of Mozart's opera The Marriage of Figaro exists, and it's interesting.
A techno mash-up of Mozart's opera The Marriage of Figaro. Picture: Ayda Classics

By Sofia Rizzi

Mozart’s opera The Marriage of Figaro gets a retro make-over in this cover of ‘Non so più’.

Classical music can be heart-breaking, awe-inspiring – and will sometimes leave you completely lost for words.

We think the latter is an appropriate description for this new-age take on Mozart’s opera The Marriage of Figaro.

So, what’s happening here?

Well, it’s a fresh – and frankly, slightly perplexing – take on ‘Non so più’, an aria sung by the character Cherubino in Mozart’s opera The Marriage of Figaro.

One vocalist has replicated herself singing to create vocal layering in a techno-pop remix of the aria. She has added in an 80s-inspired backing band of drums, bass guitar, electric guitar and even a retro keytar (a keyboard guitar) to create a synthetic disco sound.

The vocals are layered to create a harmony on the main melodic line, and there’s even a counter-melody whose vocals are (dare we say?) reminiscent of Ennio Morricone’s The Good, the Bad and the Ugly theme.

Don’t believe us? Have a listen to this from 3:30 and you’ll see our point.

Mozart News

See more Mozart News

finger clicking Mozart

Student finger-snaps along to Mozart's Rondo alla Turca in record-breaking video
Beethoven is more popular than Mozart

Beethoven beats Mozart to the top spot as the most popular Classic FM composer of 2019
Mozart's The Magic Flute in video game form

Mozart's famous opera The Magic Flute is about to be transformed into a video game

Mozart Music

See more Mozart Music

New releases: Morricone, Radulovic

New releases: 60 years of iconic Morricone music and Nemanja Radulovic plays Bach

Discover Music

Mozart Jarvi

Stressed tonight? You need this now...

Mozart Complete set

Album reviews and new releases: songs for Remembrance and a magnificent 200-CD Mozart boxset

Discover Music

Mozart Pictures

See more Mozart Pictures

Mozart

Mozart: 15 facts about the great composer

Anna-Maria Mozart mother

Famous composers' mothers

Discover Music

classical music on stamps

The most beautiful classical music postage stamps

Discover Music

Mozart Album Reviews

See more Mozart Album Reviews

New releases 12th March 2018

New Releases: Mozart's Violin Concertos performed by Nikolaj Znaider and Brahms' Piano Concertos played by Adam Laloum
New releases 18th September

New Releases: The debut album from The Ayoub Sisters and Noa Wildschut plays Mozart
New Releases 4th September

New Releases: 'Pavarotti: The People's Tenor' and Jean-Efflam Bavouzet plays Mozart

Mozart Guides

See more Mozart Guides

Mozart and Allegri

Did Mozart REALLY transcribe Allegri’s Miserere aged 14?

Mozart

6 of the best Mozart concertos to add to your playlist

Did Salieri poison Mozart

Was Mozart actually poisoned by Salieri? Here’s the truth