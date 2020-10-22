Violist Julie Park wins the Sir Karl Jenkins Classical Music Award 2020

22 October 2020, 10:30

Violist Julie Park wins the Sir Karl Jenkins Classical Award 2020
Violist Julie Park wins the Sir Karl Jenkins Classical Award 2020. Picture: Sir Karl Jenkins Classical Music Award

The young violist presented stunning performances of Schumann and York Bowen at the Arts Club in London.

Violist Julie Park has won the Sir Karl Jenkins Classical Music Award for 2020, presented in association with Classic FM and the Arts Club.

Performing Schumann’s Adagio and Allegro Op. 70, and the finale of York Bowen’s Violin Sonata No.2 arranged for the viola, she scooped the cash prize of £4,000 as well as the coveted opportunity to record an exclusive composition by Sir Karl Jenkins at a London studio.

Park’s new recording will also be exclusively broadcast on Classic FM.

The runner-up, bassoonist Patrick Bolton, also received a cash prize of £1,000. He performed an arrangement of the Prelude from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor, the first movement of Saint-Saëns’ Bassoon Sonata, and Hallucinations by Alain Bernaud.

Sir Karl said: “The awards began as a way of supporting emerging musicians from myriad backgrounds, at a time when funding in the arts is diminishing. This year we have all seen the impact of the global pandemic on creative industries and now more than ever, we are pleased to provide a platform and shine a light on young talent.”

There was no shortage of talent in the final of this year’s Sir Karl Jenkins Classical Award. Each performer brought their own unique style to the competition, the other four finalists being harpist Esther Beyer, violinist Leora Cohen, percussion Matthew Brett and trumpeter Holly Park.

The Sir Karl Jenkins Classical Award in association with Classic FM and the Arts Club was established to showcase the UK’s most talented instrumentalists aged 18 to 25 (sometimes exceptions are made), and was won last year by accordionist Giancarlo Palena.

“My award, in conjunction with The Arts Club and in association with Classic FM, has been created to acknowledge and celebrate the classical musicians of the future,” Sir Karl said in the Awards’ mission statement.

“I was privileged to have studied at grammar school, university and the Royal Academy of Music at a time when music education, including instrumental tuition, was free to all. This is no longer the case and it frustrates me that recent governments, of all persuasions, have failed to invest in the musical future of our society.

“I am therefore more passionate than ever about championing young musicians and ensuring that great talent is given an opportunity to shine.”

Submissions this year were reviewed by Sir Karl and Carol Barratt in conjunction with a consultation panel of internationally renowned instrumentalists, including trumpeter Alison Balsom OBE, former Royal Harpist to HRH The Prince of Wales Catrin Finch, percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, and guitarist, MILOŠ.

Sir Karl Jenkins announced this year’s winner and runner-up.
Sir Karl Jenkins announced this year’s winner and runner-up. Picture: Sir Karl Jenkins Classical Music Award

The Arts Club’s director of music, Susanna Warren said: “We are delighted to host The Arts Club Sir Karl Jenkins Classical Music Award with Classic FM once again. It’s an incredible award which celebrates a variety of instrumentalists aged 18 to 25.

“We support young musicians across all genres and the immense talent exhibited this year has been staggering. At a time where our creative industries need support most, it was truly inspiring to be able to finally come together for the final live round and witness the exceptional performances of our eclectic finalists.”

Twelve candidates were chosen to compete in the first live competition round back in March. After a long wait, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, six finalists reconvened to perform in the final on Saturday 17 October at The Arts Club.

A big congratulations to winner Julie, all finalists, and every musician who took part.

