Sir Karl Jenkins conducts World Orchestra for Peace in epic world premiere with hundreds of musicians

Karl Jenkins and World Orchestra for Peace. Picture: Dagmar Titsch with thanks to Rondo Media and Gareth Owens

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The huge-scale musical feat, which sees Sir Karl Jenkins premiere his ‘One World’, is 2023’s designated UNESCO Concert for Peace.

Sir Karl Jenkins will conduct hundreds of musicians from over 40 countries, in a performance of epic proportions for 2023’s UNESCO Concert for Peace.

Around 650 performers from the World Orchestra for Peace, World Choir for Peace, Hard Chor Linz, Choir of the Musische BORG Linz, singers from the state youth choirs of Austria and 40 other countries, and the Stay At Home Choir, will join together in music – the first time such a feat has been undertaken for a world premiere under the baton of the composer.

The 270 singers from the Stay At Home Choir will join virtually with synchronised AV projection, forming a spectacular visual accompaniment to the music-making in the room.

Together, all will join to perform the Welsh maestro’s new work One World at Austria’s Brucknerhaus. And in the spirit of One World, Sir Karl and all the performers are giving their musical services for free.

The concert will be available worldwide via a livestream here at ClassicFM.com on Sunday 19 November at 5pm GMT.

Read more: Watch as Sir Karl Jenkins conducts a virtual mass singalong of ‘The Armed Man’

Karl Jenkins is one of the most performed living composers. Picture: David Williams

The performance also features star soloists, soprano Ruby Hughes, as well as mezzo-soprano Kathyrn Rudge and baritone Roderick Williams, who both featured on the One World recording which reached No.1 in the UK classical chart.

Sir Karl, who is one of the world’s most performed living composers, said of his work: “The title of one movement from ‘One World’ encapsulates what the project is all about; Tikkun Olam, Hebrew for ‘repair the world’.

“The work for choir and orchestra heralds a vision of a peaceful and egalitarian planet that treats nature and ecological issues with respect and where human rights are universal. Where truth is truth and news is never ‘fake’, where leaders do not lie, transparency is a given and all faiths live together in peace.”

The work addresses a fractured world, while projecting a vision of a peaceful and egalitarian planet.

Jenkins incorporates elements of different cultures and religions and draws inspiration from texts including the Bible and the Hindu Gayatri Mantra, as well as works by English poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, Lebanese-American author Khalil Gibran and librettist Carol Barratt.

Virtual mass singalong of Sir Karl Jenkins' The Armed Man | Stay At Home Choir | Classic FM

One World has been co-commissioned by the World Orchestra for Peace and the World Choir for Peace. The World Orchestra for Peace was founded by conductor Sir Georg Solti and director Charles Kaye in 1995 for a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary the founding of the United Nations.

In more than 30 concerts since then, over 750 leading orchestral players from 125 orchestras in 71 countries have come together to experience to “the unique strength of music as an ambassador for peace”.

The orchestra were designated UNESCO Artists for Peace, alongside the likes of Sarah Brightman, Renaud Capuçon and Shirley Bassey, and Goodwill Ambassadors in 2010.

The World Choir for Peace was founded in 2018 by artistic director Nicol Matt, who brought together a chorus of over 2000 to sing with the World Orchestra for Peace under the baton of Sir Karl Jenkins in Berlin for a concert of his Armed Man (‘A Mass for Peace’), commemorating 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now on the Brucknerhaus website. The livestream will be available here at ClassicFM.com.