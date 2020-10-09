12 composers who were total heart-throbs in their 20s
9 October 2020, 11:24
From the impeccably coiffured Johannes Brahms to the perennial heartbreaker Leonard Bernstein, these composers were all heart-breakingly handsome in their 20s.
Frédéric Chopin
Aged 20, Chopin was 10 per cent musical genius and 90 per cent cheekbones. *sigh*
Leonard Bernstein
29-year-old Lenny’s composing and conducting talents were the stuff of legend in New York. He also had lovely, swoopy hair, and was an impeccable dresser.
George Gershwin
Young Gershwin revolutionised classical music, created a jazz standard and fully understood the power of a good smoulder.
Johannes Brahms
27-year-old Brahms, stealing Clara Schumann's heart with that knowing swagger and incredibly coiffured head of hair.
Clara Schumann
21-year-old Clara Schumann was a vision, from her huge eyes to her lovely up 'do. No wonder Brahms was obsessed…
Franz Liszt
On the cusp of 30, Liszt still had all the swagger of a confident 20-year-old. And why wouldn’t he? Look at that pout. *dies*
Edward Elgar
Edward Elgar: the envy of every man everywhere who can’t manage to grow a moustache in his 20s.
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
More beards! Manly Pyotr sure knew how to groom himself at 27. *fans self*
Felix Mendelssohn
From that elegant jawline to those lovely big brown eyes, young Felix was all kinds of adorable.
Sergei Rachmaninov
It takes a lot to look good in sepia – but young, moody Sergei pulls it off.
Gustav Mahler
What was going on in Mahler’s head was anyone’s guess, but just look at those lovely dark ‘brows. Here he is, aged just 24.
Maurice Ravel
Ah, Maurice. He wrote some of the most magical music of the 20th century, and was ahead of the curve when it came to geek chic.