12 composers who were total heart-throbs in their 20s

From the impeccably coiffured Johannes Brahms to the perennial heartbreaker Leonard Bernstein, these composers were all heart-breakingly handsome in their 20s.

Frédéric Chopin Aged 20, Chopin was 10 per cent musical genius and 90 per cent cheekbones. *sigh* Young Frédéric Chopin (1830). Picture: Getty

Leonard Bernstein 29-year-old Lenny’s composing and conducting talents were the stuff of legend in New York. He also had lovely, swoopy hair, and was an impeccable dresser. Young Leonard Bernstein (1947). Picture: Getty

George Gershwin Young Gershwin revolutionised classical music, created a jazz standard and fully understood the power of a good smoulder. George Gershwin. Picture: Getty

Johannes Brahms 27-year-old Brahms, stealing Clara Schumann's heart with that knowing swagger and incredibly coiffured head of hair. Johannes Brahms (1860). Picture: Getty

Clara Schumann 21-year-old Clara Schumann was a vision, from her huge eyes to her lovely up 'do. No wonder Brahms was obsessed… Clara Schumann (1840). Picture: Getty

Franz Liszt On the cusp of 30, Liszt still had all the swagger of a confident 20-year-old. And why wouldn’t he? Look at that pout. *dies* Franz Liszt (1841). Picture: Getty

Edward Elgar Edward Elgar: the envy of every man everywhere who can’t manage to grow a moustache in his 20s. Edward Elgar. Picture: Getty

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky More beards! Manly Pyotr sure knew how to groom himself at 27. *fans self* Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1867). Picture: Getty

Felix Mendelssohn From that elegant jawline to those lovely big brown eyes, young Felix was all kinds of adorable. Felix Mendelssohn. Picture: Getty

Sergei Rachmaninov It takes a lot to look good in sepia – but young, moody Sergei pulls it off. Sergei Rachmaninov (1873). Picture: Getty

Gustav Mahler What was going on in Mahler’s head was anyone’s guess, but just look at those lovely dark ‘brows. Here he is, aged just 24. Gustav Mahler (1884). Picture: Getty