Cellist Yo-Yo Ma surprised passers-by in a picturesque national park, because music and nature are one.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma surprising passers-by in this picturesque national park. Because music and nature are one. Picture: Sam Mallon / Friends of Acadia

By Rosie Pentreath

Watch the beloved cellist perform a selection of classical music in beautiful nature for your wholesome fix today.

Cellist Yo-Yo-Ma has surprised passers-by with two magical outdoor performances in the surrounds of a stunning national park.

Taking bow to string at two picturesque spots in Acadia National Park in Maine, US, the cellist treated visitors to sublime music in beautiful nature. One performance took place at the park’s Otter Point, overlooking the water with gulls swooping, while another was witnessed by visitors to the lawn of Jordan Pond House (watch both below).

At first it was hard to tell who this surprise cellist was – at both locations – due to the baseball cap he was wearing. And the down-to-earth nature of the pop-up concerts didn’t exactly prepare us for being witness to one of the greatest living cellists we have.

But here we are: Yo-Yo Ma.

Read more: Yo-Yo Ma’s Bach video is the most beautiful thing we’ve ever seen

Turns out, the impromptu performances were a precursor to Ma being in this part of Maine to perform a sunrise concert at the park’s Schoodic Point. And it was all for the visit of secretary of the interior, Deb Haaland, who is the first Native American ever to be confirmed as a cabinet secretary.

Ma joined Wabanaki elders and musicians to play a sunrise concert ahead of Haaland meeting Wabanaki leaders to discuss the Biden administration’s support for public lands.

A very special surprise at Otter Point this afternoon….. Posted by Friends of Acadia on Thursday, June 17, 2021

“What an honour to join Wabanaki elders, musicians and teachers in their tradition of welcoming the sunrise for the rest of the North American continent,” the beloved cellist wrote on Twitter.

He also posted: “Together with Acadia National Parks, @SecDebHaaland and other Maine cultural leaders, we spoke about how we can follow the wisdom of culture and nature to bring us hope as we emerge from the pandemic and build a future for humanity’s coming generations.”

An example of music’s ability to speak to the awe-inspiring power of landscape and humanity living together in harmony.