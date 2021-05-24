Everything you need to know about Bill Turnbull: Classic FM presenter’s life, career and age

Bill Turnbull presents on Classic FM weekend mornings from 10am. Picture: Classic FM

By Sian Moore

With over four decades’ experience in television and radio, Bill Turnbull is one of the nation’s most beloved broadcasters. Here’s all you need to know about the brilliant journalist.

Bill Turnbull was a longstanding figure on breakfast TV, and recently delighted viewers by joining old friend Susanna Reid to co-host Good Morning Britain.

But when he’s not covering the latest news, the journalist is providing Classic FM listeners with hours of beautiful music at the weekend.

Perhaps you’ve been wondering what else Bill has achieved in his celebrated career, and the rich life the 65-year-old has led. Here’s all you need to know...

Read more: Bill Turnbull is celebrating five years at Classic FM

How old is Bill Turnbull?

Bill Turnbull was born on 25 January 1956 in Guildford, England, making the Classic FM presenter 65 years old.

How did Bill Turnbull start his career?

Bill has presented at Classic FM since 2016, but his radio career actually started many decades earlier.

In 1978, he embarked on his broadcast career at Scottish local radio station Radio Clyde, and freelanced in the US in the following years.

Read more: Listen to Bill Turnbull’s new podcast for animal lovers

Everything you need to know about Bill Turnbull. Picture: Classic FM

What has Bill Turnbull done during his career?

Bill landed his first role at the BBC in 1988 as a reporter for the Today programme. And just two years later, he became a correspondent for the British Broadcasting Corporation.

As a journalist, Bill has reported from more than 30 countries, including a four-year stint in Washington D.C.

He’s worked on a number of major stories, including the trial of O.J. Simpson and the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Bill Turnbull is celebrating 5 years at Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM / PA / Matt Crossick

But Bill’s impressive presenting net has extended beyond news coverage.

He also hosted the daytime quiz show Think Tank and Songs of Praise.

Bill joined the Classic FM lineup in April 2016, taking over the airwaves at the weekend from 10am to 1pm.

Every year, the journalist presents Classic FM’s Pet Sounds, a show dedicated to keeping pets – and their owners – relaxed during fireworks season.

Who is Bill Turnbull married to?

Bill married his wife Sarah McCombie in March 1988, in the London Borough of Hackney.

The pair have three children – two sons, Henry and Will, and a daughter, Flora – and three adoring Labradors – Nina, Bonnie and Lola.

What does Bill Turnbull do when he isn’t on Classic FM or TV?

Despite his packed schedule, Bill still finds time to commentate on his favourite football team, Wycombe Wanderers, for online listeners.

The radio presenter is a keen beekeeper, and looks after chickens too.

He’s also quite partial to some dancing (he did come sixth in Strictly Come Dancing in 2005, after all).

When he’s not commentating on sports or keeping bees, Bill enjoys long-distance running – and has even competed in the London Marathon multiple times.