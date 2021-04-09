Bill Turnbull is celebrating five years at Classic FM

Bill Turnbull is celebrating five years at Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM / PA / Matt Crossick

By Rosie Pentreath

It’s been five years since beloved broadcaster Bill Turnbull joined the Classic FM family – we celebrate with five highlights from the last half decade.

Illustrious broadcaster, beloved presenter and all-round animal-loving legend, Bill Turnbull joined the Classic FM family exactly five years ago today (9 April).

In 2016, Bill waved goodbye to the early-morning starts and camera glare of breakfast TV, and joined Classic FM as a presenter on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Half-a-decade later, and Bill has a host of Royal guests, shows that trend on Twitter, and a shiny new podcast under his Classic FM belt – all while tending expertly to his home hive of bees.

Read more: Listen to Bill Turnbull’s new podcast for animal lovers >

Bill Turnbull joins Classic FM Bill Turnbull joins Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM In 2016, we saw Bill officially hang up his breakfast TV hat, and pick up a rather splendid Classic FM one, joining us for weekend mornings (10am to 1pm). Showing no signs of missing the rather unfriendly hour of his former fifteen-year-long broadcasting stint, Bill said at the time: “I am delighted to be joining Classic FM, with its distinguished line-up of presenters. It will be a real joy to turn from news to music, especially at a more civilised hour, and I’m looking forward to it very much.” Amen to that. Bill presents royally well at Classic FM occasions On 18 May 2018, Bill presented on Classic FM from the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. And it wasn’t the first time Bill had proved himself to be royally good host: in 2017, Bill joined other Classic FM presenters at Dumfries House in Scotland, presenting Classic FM’s 25th Birthday celebrations live in the company of Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (pictured below). Classic FM celebrates 25 years at Dumfries House in Scotland. Picture: PA / Matt Crossick Bill Turnbull turns the camera around for the ultimate Classic FM selfie. Picture: PA / Matt Crossick Classic FM’s Pet Sounds launches with a pur Classic FM’s Pet Sounds. Picture: Classic FM / Getty The same year as the Royal Wedding, Bill became the host of Classic FM’s new show for music-loving animals and their owners, Classic FM’s Pet Sounds. Coinciding with UK Fireworks nights in November, the programme has aimed to calm animals and their human friends on noisy nights since 2018 – and so popular it has proved to be that we look forward to being inundated with pet pics on social media ever year. So much so that Classic FM’s behind-the-scenes humans have also seen it trend on Twitter for the past couple of years! Bill launches and hosts his Paws & Claws podcast for pet-lovers Bill Turnbull’s Classic FM podcast, Claws & Paws. Picture: Global In-keeping with the pet-loving theme, Bill took the chance to launch a brand new podcast all about our four-legged (or otherwise) friends in the summer of 2020. Paws & Claws sees Bill interviewing fellow animal-lovers and sharing hilarious tails (sorry) of their lives with their pets. Click here to listen to Paws & Claws on Global Player, the official Classic FM app > Bill gets his dream come true of presenting in the company of his best four-legged friends Bill presents Classic FM from home, in lieu of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Bill Turnbull / Classic FM And 2020 was a year that saw many of us working from home to curb the spread of coronavirus. This is something Bill has relished, as it means he gets to spend more time with his three best friends – Nina, Lola and newest member of the family, Rosa. Bill Turnbull and his doggos. Picture: Classic FM

That’s all not to mention the tense occasion in which Classic FM’s More Music Breakfast presenter, Tim Lihoreau went head-to-head with Bill in the conkers match to end all conkers matches (before they had a rematch, that is).

A new challenger steps forward to take on @TimLihoreau at conkers! Enter @billtu pic.twitter.com/sV5vWGimQK — Classic FM (@ClassicFM) October 12, 2017

All that’s left to say, is happy fifth Classic FM birthday to Bill! 🎉

Listen to Bill Turnbull on Classic FM on Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-1pm. Classic FM is available across the UK on 100-102 FM, DAB digital radio and TV, on Global Player, the official Classic FM app, on your smart speaker (“play Classic FM”), iOS or Android device, and at ClassicFM.com.