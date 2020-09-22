The Gramophone Awards 2020: category winners, nominated artists and how to watch
22 September 2020, 11:53 | Updated: 22 September 2020, 11:56
The Gramophone Awards are going online for 2020 – here’s everything you need to know about this year’s winners, performers and featured artists, as well as how to watch the awards gala on 6 October.
Every year, Gramophone hosts the Gramophone Awards to celebrate the very best artists, pieces and recordings in classical music.
Ten category winners in the Gramophone Awards 2020 have been announced – with pianists Benjamin Grosvenor and Igor Levit, Masaaki Suzuki and the Bach Collegium Japan, and The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla among the brilliant artists being honoured in this year’s classical music awards.
On Tuesday 6 October, Gramophone will be announcing further awards for 2020, including the coveted Recording of the Year, Artist of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement awards, in a virtual gala concert streamed by Medici and on the Gramophone website.
Read more: Watch behind-the-scenes exclusives from the Gramophone Awards 2019 >
Gramophone Awards 2020: Full list of category winners
-
Chamber – winner
Bartók: Piano Quintet • Veress: String Trio
Vilde Frang; Barnabás Kelemen; Lawrence Power; Nicolas Altstaedt; Alexander Lonquich
Alpha Classics
-
Choral – winner
Bach: St Matthew Passion
Bach Collegium Japan / Masaaki Suzuki
BIS
-
Concerto – winner
Chopin: Piano Concertos
Benjamin Grosvenor; Royal Scottish National Orchestra / Elim Chan
Decca
-
Contemporary – winner
Adès: Piano Concerto • Totentanz
Kirill Gerstein; Mark Stone; Christianne Stotijn; Boston Symphony Orchestra / Thomas Adès
Deutsche Grammophon
-
Early Music – winner
Gesualdo: Madrigali, Libri primo & secondo
Les Arts Florissants / Paul Agnew
Harmonia Mundi
-
Instrumental – winner
Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas
Igor Levit
Sony Classical
-
Opera – winner
Handel: Agrippina
Joyce DiDonato; Elsa Benoit; Luca Pisaroni; Franco Fagioli; Jakub Józef Orliński; Andrea Mastroni; Carlo Vistoli; Biagio Pizzuti; Marie-Nicole Lemieux; Il Pomo d'Oro / Maxim Emelyanychev
Erato
-
Orchestral – winner
Weinberg: Symphonies Nos 2 & 21
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Kremerata Baltica / Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla
Deutsche Grammophon
-
Recital – winner
‘Si J’ai aimé’
Sandrine Piau; Le Concert de la Loge / Julien Chauvin
Alpha Classics
-
Solo Vocal – winner
Janáček: The diary of one who disappeared
Nicky Spence; Julius Drake
Hyperion
Gramophone Awards 2020: How to watch online
The Gramophone Awards 2020 will be broadcast on at 7pm BST on Tuesday 6 October on Medici.tv and the Gramophone website.
The online gala is free to watch and will be hosted by Gramophone’s editor-in-chief, James Jolly, and mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsay. The digital event will be broadcast from Glyndebourne, and will feature special filmed performances from pianists Bertrand Chamayou and Benjamin Grosvenor, soprano Carolyn Sampson, the Bach Collegium Musicum and Stile Antico – as well as the announcement of the Artist of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Orchestra of the Year, and Recording of the Year awards.
James Jolly said: “What a line-up of fantastic recordings – a wonderful reminder of the power and variety of classical music. 2020’s crop is truly vintage and the range of music and music-making is inspiring.
“A number of artists are returning to the Awards but it’s good to see some fine artists recognised for the first time, including two terrific women conductors. I hope you’ll join Kate Lindsey and me on October 6 to celebrate this wonderful feast of music, and when we’ll also be revealing our artist awards.”
The Gramophone Awards 2020 virtual gala takes place at 7pm on Tuesday 6 October. Visit www.gramophone.co.uk to find out more.