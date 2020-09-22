The Gramophone Awards 2020: category winners, nominated artists and how to watch

22 September 2020, 11:53 | Updated: 22 September 2020, 11:56

Sandrine Piau, Benjmain Grosvenor and Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla among the winners in the Gramophone Awards 2020
The Gramophone Awards are going online for 2020 – here’s everything you need to know about this year’s winners, performers and featured artists, as well as how to watch the awards gala on 6 October.

Every year, Gramophone hosts the Gramophone Awards to celebrate the very best artists, pieces and recordings in classical music.

Ten category winners in the Gramophone Awards 2020 have been announced – with pianists Benjamin Grosvenor and Igor Levit, Masaaki Suzuki and the Bach Collegium Japan, and The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla among the brilliant artists being honoured in this year’s classical music awards.

On Tuesday 6 October, Gramophone will be announcing further awards for 2020, including the coveted Recording of the Year, Artist of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement awards, in a virtual gala concert streamed by Medici and on the Gramophone website.

Read more: Watch behind-the-scenes exclusives from the Gramophone Awards 2019 >

Gramophone Awards 2020: Full list of category winners

  1. Chamber – winner

    Bartók: Piano Quintet • Veress: String Trio

    Vilde Frang; Barnabás Kelemen; Lawrence Power; Nicolas Altstaedt; Alexander Lonquich

    Alpha Classics

    Gramophone Awards 2020 Chamber Category Winner
    Gramophone Awards 2020 Chamber Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / Alpha Classics

  2. Choral – winner

    Bach: St Matthew Passion

    Bach Collegium Japan / Masaaki Suzuki

    BIS

    Gramophone Awards 2020 Choral Category Winner
    Gramophone Awards 2020 Choral Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / BIS

  3. Concerto – winner

    Chopin: Piano Concertos

    Benjamin Grosvenor; Royal Scottish National Orchestra / Elim Chan

    Decca

    Gramophone Awards 2020 Concerto Category Winner
    Gramophone Awards 2020 Concerto Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / Decca

  4. Contemporary – winner

    Adès: Piano Concerto • Totentanz

    Kirill Gerstein; Mark Stone; Christianne Stotijn; Boston Symphony Orchestra / Thomas Adès

    Deutsche Grammophon

    Gramophone Awards 2020 Contemporary Category Winner
    Gramophone Awards 2020 Contemporary Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / DG

  5. Early Music – winner

    Gesualdo: Madrigali, Libri primo & secondo

    Les Arts Florissants / Paul Agnew

    Harmonia Mundi

    Gramophone Awards 2020 Early Music Category Winner
    Gramophone Awards 2020 Early Music Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / Harmonia Mundi

  6. Instrumental – winner

    Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas

    Igor Levit

    Sony Classical

    Gramophone Awards 2020 Instrumental Category Winner
    Gramophone Awards 2020 Instrumental Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / Sony Classical

  7. Opera – winner

    Handel: Agrippina

    Joyce DiDonato; Elsa Benoit; Luca Pisaroni; Franco Fagioli; Jakub Józef Orliński; Andrea Mastroni; Carlo Vistoli; Biagio Pizzuti; Marie-Nicole Lemieux; Il Pomo d'Oro / Maxim Emelyanychev

    Erato

    Gramophone Awards 2020 Opera Category Winner
    Gramophone Awards 2020 Opera Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / Erato

  8. Orchestral – winner

    Weinberg: Symphonies Nos 2 & 21

    City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Kremerata Baltica / Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla

    Deutsche Grammophon

    Gramophone Awards 2020 Orchestral Category Winner
    Gramophone Awards 2020 Orchestral Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / DG

  9. Recital – winner

    ‘Si J’ai aimé’

    Sandrine Piau; Le Concert de la Loge / Julien Chauvin

    Alpha Classics

    Gramophone Awards 2020 Recital Category Winner
    Gramophone Awards 2020 Recital Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / Alpha Classics

  10. Solo Vocal – winner

    Janáček: The diary of one who disappeared

    Nicky Spence; Julius Drake

    Hyperion

    Gramophone Awards 2020 Solo Vocal Category Winner
    Gramophone Awards 2020 Solo Vocal Category Winner. Picture: Hyperion

Gramophone Awards 2020: How to watch online

The Gramophone Awards 2020 will be broadcast on at 7pm BST on Tuesday 6 October on Medici.tv and the Gramophone website.

The online gala is free to watch and will be hosted by Gramophone’s editor-in-chief, James Jolly, and mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsay. The digital event will be broadcast from Glyndebourne, and will feature special filmed performances from pianists Bertrand Chamayou and Benjamin Grosvenor, soprano Carolyn Sampson, the Bach Collegium Musicum and Stile Antico – as well as the announcement of the Artist of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Orchestra of the Year, and Recording of the Year awards.

James Jolly said: “What a line-up of fantastic recordings – a wonderful reminder of the power and variety of classical music. 2020’s crop is truly vintage and the range of music and music-making is inspiring.

“A number of artists are returning to the Awards but it’s good to see some fine artists recognised for the first time, including two terrific women conductors. I hope you’ll join Kate Lindsey and me on October 6 to celebrate this wonderful feast of music, and when we’ll also be revealing our artist awards.”

The Gramophone Awards 2020 virtual gala takes place at 7pm on Tuesday 6 October. Visit www.gramophone.co.uk to find out more.

