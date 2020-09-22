The Gramophone Awards 2020: category winners, nominated artists and how to watch

Sandrine Piau, Benjmain Grosvenor and Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla among the winners in the Gramophone Awards 2020. Picture: Sandrine Expilly / Patrick Allen / Frans Jansen

The Gramophone Awards are going online for 2020 – here’s everything you need to know about this year’s winners, performers and featured artists, as well as how to watch the awards gala on 6 October.

Every year, Gramophone hosts the Gramophone Awards to celebrate the very best artists, pieces and recordings in classical music.

Ten category winners in the Gramophone Awards 2020 have been announced – with pianists Benjamin Grosvenor and Igor Levit, Masaaki Suzuki and the Bach Collegium Japan, and The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla among the brilliant artists being honoured in this year’s classical music awards.

On Tuesday 6 October, Gramophone will be announcing further awards for 2020, including the coveted Recording of the Year, Artist of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement awards, in a virtual gala concert streamed by Medici and on the Gramophone website.

Gramophone Awards 2020: Full list of category winners

Chamber – winner Bartók: Piano Quintet • Veress: String Trio Vilde Frang; Barnabás Kelemen; Lawrence Power; Nicolas Altstaedt; Alexander Lonquich Alpha Classics Gramophone Awards 2020 Chamber Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / Alpha Classics Choral – winner Bach: St Matthew Passion Bach Collegium Japan / Masaaki Suzuki BIS Gramophone Awards 2020 Choral Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / BIS Concerto – winner Chopin: Piano Concertos Benjamin Grosvenor; Royal Scottish National Orchestra / Elim Chan Decca Gramophone Awards 2020 Concerto Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / Decca Contemporary – winner Adès: Piano Concerto • Totentanz Kirill Gerstein; Mark Stone; Christianne Stotijn; Boston Symphony Orchestra / Thomas Adès Deutsche Grammophon Gramophone Awards 2020 Contemporary Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / DG Early Music – winner Gesualdo: Madrigali, Libri primo & secondo Les Arts Florissants / Paul Agnew Harmonia Mundi Gramophone Awards 2020 Early Music Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / Harmonia Mundi Instrumental – winner Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas Igor Levit Sony Classical Gramophone Awards 2020 Instrumental Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / Sony Classical Opera – winner Handel: Agrippina Joyce DiDonato; Elsa Benoit; Luca Pisaroni; Franco Fagioli; Jakub Józef Orliński; Andrea Mastroni; Carlo Vistoli; Biagio Pizzuti; Marie-Nicole Lemieux; Il Pomo d'Oro / Maxim Emelyanychev Erato Gramophone Awards 2020 Opera Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / Erato Orchestral – winner Weinberg: Symphonies Nos 2 & 21 City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Kremerata Baltica / Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla Deutsche Grammophon Gramophone Awards 2020 Orchestral Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / DG Recital – winner ‘Si J’ai aimé’ Sandrine Piau; Le Concert de la Loge / Julien Chauvin Alpha Classics Gramophone Awards 2020 Recital Category Winner. Picture: Gramophone / Alpha Classics Solo Vocal – winner Janáček: The diary of one who disappeared Nicky Spence; Julius Drake Hyperion Gramophone Awards 2020 Solo Vocal Category Winner. Picture: Hyperion

Gramophone Awards 2020: How to watch online

The Gramophone Awards 2020 will be broadcast on at 7pm BST on Tuesday 6 October on Medici.tv and the Gramophone website.

The online gala is free to watch and will be hosted by Gramophone’s editor-in-chief, James Jolly, and mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsay. The digital event will be broadcast from Glyndebourne, and will feature special filmed performances from pianists Bertrand Chamayou and Benjamin Grosvenor, soprano Carolyn Sampson, the Bach Collegium Musicum and Stile Antico – as well as the announcement of the Artist of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Orchestra of the Year, and Recording of the Year awards.

James Jolly said: “What a line-up of fantastic recordings – a wonderful reminder of the power and variety of classical music. 2020’s crop is truly vintage and the range of music and music-making is inspiring.

“A number of artists are returning to the Awards but it’s good to see some fine artists recognised for the first time, including two terrific women conductors. I hope you’ll join Kate Lindsey and me on October 6 to celebrate this wonderful feast of music, and when we’ll also be revealing our artist awards.”

The Gramophone Awards 2020 virtual gala takes place at 7pm on Tuesday 6 October. Visit www.gramophone.co.uk to find out more.