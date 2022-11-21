Christmas 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall – tickets on sale now!

The Royal Albert Hall has been the home of Christmas in London for the last 150 years. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The Royal Albert Hall has been the home of Christmas in London for the last 150 years. Here’s what the historic concert venue has in store this winter season...

This December the historic Royal Albert Hall is throwing open its doors for a very special season of festive favourites, inviting audiences to enjoy in a much-needed celebration together.

Mark the most wonderful time of the year with the London landmark’s 2022 programme of events with more than 40 performances across 24 days.

Full of heartwarming live events to be enjoyed with your loved ones, there’s something for everyone, from choral Christmas carols to traditional concerts, and a classic ballet.

Read on for our highlights, including a concert with Katherine Jenkins OBE, and a magical performance of Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet, The Nutcracker.

Katherine Jenkins OBE will be returning to the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday 8 December for a concert of seasonal favourites alongside friends and special guests. She will be accompanied by the wonderful London Concert Orchestra and London Philharmonic Choir.

On Monday 12 December the 150-strong Royal Choral Society will return to its spiritual home with a festive programme packed full of glorious carols old and new – including traditional favourites Silent Night, The Twelve Days of Christmas and O Come all Ye Faithful. Accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the concert will also feature New Zealand baritone, Julien Van Mellaerts.

For many, Handel’s Messiah is a sensational staple of the classical Christmas repertoire, and the oratorio has been a mainstay of the Royal Albert Hall’s programme since 1871. This year is no different, and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be joined by soloists Ella Taylor, Angharad Lyddon, Zwakele Tshabalala, William Thomas and the Philharmonia Chorus for a performance on Wednesday 14 December.

Katherine Jenkins OBE returns to the Royal Albert Hall this Christmas. Picture: Royal Albert Hall

Tchaikovsky’s festive fairytale ballet, The Nutcracker is synonymous with the Christmas period. Returning to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time since 2019, this enchanting, critically acclaimed production by the Birmingham Royal Ballet is the quintessential Christmas treat for all the family. Performances will take place from 28 to 31 December, at various times throughout the day.

