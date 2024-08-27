Everything you need to know about the ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ score, soundtrack and composer

27 August 2024, 15:19

Watch the first official trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

By Siena Linton

Ahead of its September release, here are all the musical details we know about Tim Burton’s hotly anticipated ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When Tim Burton’s dark fantasy Beetlejuice first hit screens in 1988, his enchantingly mysterious world filled with an absurd and morbid ensemble cast of characters gained an instant cult following.

The comedy horror was one of Burton’s first big box office hits, and plenty of sequels were floated over the years. But with Burton and his cast becoming increasingly in-demand in Hollywood, the timing was never quite right.

Beetlejuice then become a Tony Award-nominated stage musical, opening on Broadway in 2019 in an adaptation by Eddie Perfect.

But is the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice film a musical, who is the composer, and what do we know about the music so far?

Read more: The Top 100 film scores of 2024, as voted for by Classic FM listeners

Watch the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer

Is ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ a musical?

While music is likely to feature heavily in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with Tim Burton at the helm, it is unlikely to include musical numbers like its Broadway counterpart.

Who is the composer for ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees Tim Burton join forces once again with his kindred musical spirit, Danny Elfman, almost three decades after Beetlejuice.

The original 1988 film was one of Elfman’s early film scores, and his second ever collaboration with Tim Burton. The pair had first worked together on 1985’s Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, after Burton approached the Oingo Boingo frontman.

Since then, their relationship has gone on to become one of the most highly acclaimed composer-director pairings of the era, with Elfman having scored all but three of Burton’s blockbusters.

Speaking to Deadline about working with Burton on the hit Netflix series Wednesday, Elfman hinted at the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel and drew back the curtains on the film-making process he enjoys with Burton, saying: “I love being a fly on the wall when he’s shooting ... That is very exciting, to return to that world.”

Read more: Jenna Ortega learned to play Bach cello suites for hit Netflix series ‘Wednesday’

It appears that, in addition to Elfman’s specific brand of musical genius, the Oingo Boingo star has also invited several fellow rock musicians to collaborate on the recording with him.

The iMDB page to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice credits Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, as well as My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, Mikey Way, Ray Toro, and Frank Iero, as recording musicians for the soundtrack, playing various instruments from keyboard, drums and bass guitar to first violin.

Danny Elfman will write the score to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with additional input from rock bands My Chemical Romance and Blink-182.
Danny Elfman will write the score to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with additional input from rock bands My Chemical Romance and Blink-182. Picture: Getty / Alamy

What music will feature in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’?

So far, no track listing has been released for the film. However, Warner Bros. has released a spooky choral recording of Harry Belafonte’s ‘Day-O’, which featured prominently in the first Beetlejuice film and also supposedly inspired Freddie Mercury’s iconic ‘Ay-oh’ call and response.

The new recording features 16-year-old soloist Alfie Davies and the Sylvia Young Theatre School Choir, and marks the dramatic opening of the film’s official trailer, as it’s sung at Charles Deetz’s funeral.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Soundtrack | Day-O - Alfie Davis & The Sylvia Young Theatre School Choir

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is released in the UK on 6 September 2024.

Latest on Classic FM

When Mozart outsold Beyoncé in physical album sales

In 2016, Mozart outsold Beyoncé and Drake to become the most popular CD artist

Mozart

Greatest film soundtracks: Gladiator, Titanic, The Lord of the Rings

The 50 best film scores of all time

Howard Shore’s music for The Lord of the Rings has been voted as the nation’s favourite film score, in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024.

Howard Shore’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ voted No.1 soundtrack in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024
Errollyn Wallen appointed first Master of the King’s Music of new reign

Errollyn Wallen appointed first Master of the King’s Music of new reign

Boy soprano Ben Del Maestro’s breathtaking vocals for ‘Lord of the Rings’

Footage emerges of boy soprano recording breathtaking vocals for ‘Lord of the Rings’ score

The 15 best film scores of the 21st century

Definitively the greatest film scores of the 21st century so far

Nicola Benedetti on what the government can do for music education

Nicola Benedetti: ‘I will be reaching out to Keir Starmer about the future of music education’

Nicola Benedetti

11 places every classical music fan should visit in their lifetime

11 places every classical music fan should visit in their lifetime

Nicola Benedetti on whether phones should be allowed at classical concerts.

Nicola Benedetti has ‘strong feelings’ on mobile phones at classical concerts

Nicola Benedetti

What is an earworm?

What is an earworm and how do you get rid of one?

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

More Periods and Genres

See more More Periods and Genres

Baroque

Classical

Romantic

Film & TV

Opera

Video Games