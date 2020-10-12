Government-backed campaign blasted for suggesting ballet dancers should ‘rethink’ and ‘reskill’

12 October 2020, 15:32

Rethink Fatima ballet advert
Rethink Fatima ballet advert. Picture: CyberFirst / HM Government

By Kyle Macdonald

Should aspiring ballet dancers rethink? #Fatima trends in backlash to a cyber careers advert.

The arts world has rallied in support of a young ballet dancer, pictured in a UK government-backed advert. The campaign to encourage young people into the world of tech, pictures a dancer, named as Fatima, with the words “rethink, reskill, reboot”.

CyberFirst, the government programme behind the ad, provides opportunities to help young people aged 11 to 17 explore the careers of tech and cyber security. However, many have seen the advert as a suggestion that young people should “rethink” careers in the arts and creative industries.

Read more: Chancellor Rishi Sunak appears to suggest struggling musicians should get a new job >

On Monday #Fatima started trending on Twitter, with many leaping to the defence of the pictured youngster, suggesting she instead should be encouraged and supported to follow her talents and artistic dreams.

Other adverts included images of a coffee barista, a retailer and a worker in the manufacturing sector.

Dr. Jennifer Cassidy, politics lecturer at the University of Oxford, called the image “sickening” in a tweet. She defended following artistic passions, saying: “I spent 16 years training tirelessly to become a violinist. Practiced every day for hours from aged 4. Dedicated my life to it. Began my degree in it. But had to stop due to injury. I miss it every day.”

“Music matters. Dance Matters. So DANCE FATIMA. DANCE,” she wrote.

Actor Nathan Amzi tweeted: “Clearly poor marketing at the current time. Someone needs to read the room! #SaveTheArts.”

Many others have shared similar sentiments, with the #SaveTheArts message.

On Monday morning, culture secretary Oliver Dowden distanced himself from the campaign image, calling it “crass”.

Dowden said the imagery was not created by DCMS (the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport), but came under a partner campaign.

The UK arts sector continues to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with cultural organisations and freelance artists deeply impacted.

The Treasury has extended a £1.57bn lifeline to orchestras, concert halls, theatres and museums, in the hope of ensuring their survival through the restrictions and disruption caused by the pandemic. The first round of grants was officially announced today, with the London Symphony Orchestra and Birmingham Royal Ballet among those benefitting.

However, many freelancers still say they are being left behind.

More Periods and Genres

See more More Periods and Genres

Baroque

Baroque

Classical

Classical

Romantic

Romantic

Film & TV

Film & TV

Opera

Opera

Video Games

Video Games

More From ClassicFM

People are unearthing bizarre medieval music transcriptions

People are unearthing Renaissance music manuscript doodles and they’re pretty spicy
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden: Artists should ‘hang in there for as long as they can’

Culture secretary says artists should ‘hang on in there for as long as they can’

Coronavirus

London Symphony Orchestra among arts institutions to receive £275m survival fund

London Symphony Orchestra and CBSO among arts institutions first to receive £257m survival fund

LSO

What’s happening this week on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Discovery