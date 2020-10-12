Government-backed campaign blasted for suggesting ballet dancers should ‘rethink’ and ‘reskill’

By Kyle Macdonald

Should aspiring ballet dancers rethink? #Fatima trends in backlash to a cyber careers advert.

The arts world has rallied in support of a young ballet dancer, pictured in a UK government-backed advert. The campaign to encourage young people into the world of tech, pictures a dancer, named as Fatima, with the words “rethink, reskill, reboot”.

CyberFirst, the government programme behind the ad, provides opportunities to help young people aged 11 to 17 explore the careers of tech and cyber security. However, many have seen the advert as a suggestion that young people should “rethink” careers in the arts and creative industries.

On Monday #Fatima started trending on Twitter, with many leaping to the defence of the pictured youngster, suggesting she instead should be encouraged and supported to follow her talents and artistic dreams.

Other adverts included images of a coffee barista, a retailer and a worker in the manufacturing sector.

Dr. Jennifer Cassidy, politics lecturer at the University of Oxford, called the image “sickening” in a tweet. She defended following artistic passions, saying: “I spent 16 years training tirelessly to become a violinist. Practiced every day for hours from aged 4. Dedicated my life to it. Began my degree in it. But had to stop due to injury. I miss it every day.”

“Music matters. Dance Matters. So DANCE FATIMA. DANCE,” she wrote.

Actor Nathan Amzi tweeted: “Clearly poor marketing at the current time. Someone needs to read the room! #SaveTheArts.”

Many others have shared similar sentiments, with the #SaveTheArts message.

How hideous is this.



Fatima's dreams; dismissed, degraded, denounced. pic.twitter.com/ultS1dgZWo — Gayle Letherby 🌹 #BlackLivesMatter (@gletherby) October 12, 2020

On Monday morning, culture secretary Oliver Dowden distanced himself from the campaign image, calling it “crass”.

Dowden said the imagery was not created by DCMS (the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport), but came under a partner campaign.

To those tweeting re #Fatima



This is not something from @DCMS & I agree it was crass



This was a partner campaign encouraging people from all walks of life to think about a career in cyber security



I want to save jobs in the arts which is why we are investing £1.57bn — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) October 12, 2020

The UK arts sector continues to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with cultural organisations and freelance artists deeply impacted.

The Treasury has extended a £1.57bn lifeline to orchestras, concert halls, theatres and museums, in the hope of ensuring their survival through the restrictions and disruption caused by the pandemic. The first round of grants was officially announced today, with the London Symphony Orchestra and Birmingham Royal Ballet among those benefitting.

However, many freelancers still say they are being left behind.