14 ‘yassified’ great classical composers – for your viewing pleasure

27 January 2022, 17:50 | Updated: 27 January 2022, 17:54
Great classical composers... with a 21st-century lick.
In November 2021, ‘yassification’ burst onto the scene as a new hyper-beautified meme taking the Internet by storm.
Social media users use the app, FaceApp, to hyper-beautify well-known celebrities. And the results are hilarious, and gorgeous.
With @YassifyBot leading the way with their take on President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, we knew we had to jump on this trend.
So, we decided our favourite composers deserved a makeover. Introducing classical composers – the thirst-trap edition...
We’re so lucky to have them in office 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UO38MemKTF— Yassify Bot (@YassifyBot) November 13, 2021
Be still my beating Moz-heart.
Clara can play me like a piano any day.
Hot take: Schubert’s Symphony No. 8 was really left unfinished because he was too busy admiring his reflection (and honestly, who can blame him?).
Forget fugue daddy, this guy definitely has a podcast about discovering craft beer in his 40s.
If Barbie made classical musicians...
This guy’s jawline has me singing the Hallelujah Chorus. The original Too Hot to Handel.
I could write a Liszt of all the things that are perfect about this transformation.
Elisabeth Claude Jacquet de La Guerre: has 15.8M followers on Instagram, runs a highly successful makeup channel on YouTube, has frequent collaborations with high street cosmetics lines and strongly denies allegations of lip fillers.
Elgar looks so good in glasses it’s honestly an enigma.
This guy puts the hot in Shostakovich.
Francesca ‘what a’ Cacc-ini.
Brahms belongs in a glossy magazine ad for a high-end wristwatch brand and I won’t be convinced otherwise.
Yassified Tchaikovsky hangs out in a hipster independent coffee shop in Shoreditch where it’s £7.50 for a novelty latte, all the decor is dark wood and exposed metalwork and there are plants everywhere
#Vivgaldi.