14 ‘yassified’ great classical composers – for your viewing pleasure

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Great classical composers... with a 21st-century lick.

In November 2021, ‘yassification’ burst onto the scene as a new hyper-beautified meme taking the Internet by storm.

Social media users use the app, FaceApp, to hyper-beautify well-known celebrities. And the results are hilarious, and gorgeous.

With @YassifyBot leading the way with their take on President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, we knew we had to jump on this trend.

So, we decided our favourite composers deserved a makeover. Introducing classical composers – the thirst-trap edition...

We’re so lucky to have them in office 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UO38MemKTF — Yassify Bot (@YassifyBot) November 13, 2021