19 elite classical memes only music geeks will understand

25 October 2021, 15:04

By Sian Moore

Scrolling thumbs at the ready; it’s time for a classical music meme round-up.

  1. Squid Game, but make it classical

  2. Don’t just ASSUME I know, you know?

  3. Satan’s nighttime soundtrack: 24 Caprices on repeat

  4. *panic intensifies*

  5. You lift weights, I play double bass. Same same.

  6. In a three-hour rehearsal, far, far away...

  7. It’s me. I’m the classical musician.

  8. *smashes repeat on Beethoven symphonies playlist*

  9. ALWAYS pack a spare French horn.

  10. “Do you want to form an alliance with me?”

  11. Take a peek inside my mind:

  12. P A I N

  13. *brain melts*

  14. Release the penguins

  15. We are now a violist support group.

  16. Why you gotta throw shade, Einstein?

  17. No comment.

  18. *struggles in flute*

  19. We’re looking at you, anonymous scrolling musician.

