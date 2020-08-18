19 cringe classical music memes that put the ‘funny’ in symphony

18 August 2020, 16:45 | Updated: 18 August 2020, 17:23

By Kyle Macdonald

Instrument case open, music stand ready. Your diligent practice session should be beginning, but there are memes to scroll through.

  1. That feeling of dread.

    Sharps
    Sharps. Picture: Instagram

  2. Why do you have two names?

    Drake knows their name
    Enharmonic Drake . Picture: Instagram / musicbingos

  3. Is this Jazz?

    Jazz?
    Extended harmony questions. Picture: Matthew Gioia and Brett Ledet

  4. My crush

    Steinway crush
    Steinway crush. Picture: Instagram

  5. Immortal Beethoven

    Beethoven
    Beethoven. Picture: Twitter / PlantyPal

  6. A sight-reading spectacle

    Sight reading
    Sight reading. Picture: Viola Memes

  7. A pitch joke that's so good it hertz

  8. Six sharps, you say?

    Tenor clef
    Tenor clef. Picture: Instagram

  9. My Mozart calendar, 2020

    Amadeus calendar
    Amadeus calendar. Picture: Instagram

  10. Mary had a little... sightreading

    Mary had a little... sightreading
    Mary had a little... sightreading. Picture: Twitter / PuccaNoodles

  11. Staff coverings

  12. We all need a big hand this year

  13. A musician's life in one flow chart

    View this post on Instagram

    You know how it is #twosetviolin

    A post shared by Brett and Eddy (@twosetviolin) on

  14. Sopranos don't sing below E

  15. 2020 harmony

  16. When you compliment my playing

  17. Classical composers characters

  18. Brass dophins

  19. You right now...

Latest humour

See more Latest humour

Classical art plus The Simpsons is the combo we didn’t know we needed

Classical art plus The Simpsons is the combo we didn’t know we needed

13 hours ago

Primary school music, in a nutshell.

13 painful memories from primary school music that will trigger deep trauma

1 day ago

Hieronymus Bosch butt song

A wild Renaissance painting shows music written on a pair of buttocks. And someone’s recorded it.

1 day ago

Cat plays piano when he's hungry

Cat has a tiny piano which he plays when he’s hungry

4 days ago

Couple’s neighbourhood brass duet turns into waltz trio, as car horn joins in

A neighbourhood waltz by brass duo turns into a trio… as car horn joins in

5 days ago

More From ClassicFM

Former chancellor George Osborne misses out on Royal Opera House top job

Former chancellor George Osborne misses out on Royal Opera House top job

ROH

William Tell on bottles

Talented muso boi plays William Tell Overture using nothing but bottles
The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

Raymond Essayan

Pianist who survived Beirut blast sculpts a grand piano from the rubble
Easy piano pieces

9 easy piano pieces to get you started on keys

What’s happening this week on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Discovery