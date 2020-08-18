19 cringe classical music memes that put the ‘funny’ in symphony

On Air Now
Smooth Classics with Margherita Taylor 10pm - 1am
18 August 2020, 16:45 | Updated: 18 August 2020, 17:23
Instrument case open, music stand ready. Your diligent practice session should be beginning, but there are memes to scroll through.
I have a joke about playing at Baroque pitch, but I don't want to lower the tone#ihavejoke— Susan Tomes (@susantomespiano) July 27, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Our first original meme! Please wear a mask! It’s a simple thing we can do to prevent the spread of Covid-19. . . . . #musicmemes #musicmeme #musicmemesdaily #sheetmusic #bandmemesforbandkids #bandmemes #bandnerd #bandgeek #marchingband #classicalmusicmemes #bandkids #covid19 #coronavirus #covid_19 #covid #musichumor #music #classicalmusic #classicalmusician #composer
July 28, 2020
How different composers make me feel: A Short Film 🎬#reel #classicalmusic #film pic.twitter.com/17Kho5WgEA— Ray Chen (@raychenviolin) August 17, 2020