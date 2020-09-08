19 classical music memes guaranteed to make you laugh and cringe
8 September 2020, 10:17
If you’re a big old classical music nerd like us, you’ll love these top-tier musical memes.
-
Good memes get better with age
-
Top work
Celt flute, might delete later pic.twitter.com/cdbOd12Gi4— Joel Blackledge (@TheGreatDamfino) April 25, 2019
-
This is me…
-
If The Rock had a 17th-century alter-ego
-
Or should that be...
-
Geddit?
-
A meme to feed your soul
-
I see what you did there
-
10/10
-
A truer meme never existed
-
Brilliant.
-
Joker...
-
Hello moto
-
Nicely done.
-
*groan*
-
Beethoven’s famous pub trips
-
Every musician’s nightmare
-
Accurate. *cries over finger callouses*
-
And remember, always: