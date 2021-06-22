19 dad jokes about classical music that are so bad they’re actually hilarious
22 June 2021, 16:57 | Updated: 22 June 2021, 16:58
These timeless classical music jokes are so bad, your dad probably invented them. Did you hear the one about the tuba glue?
Beethoven's favourite fruit
Dad: "What's Beethoven's favourite fruit?"— manda 🎄 (@amxndasantino) June 13, 2017
Me: "I don't know."
Dad: "Banana na, banana naaaa!"
Me: pic.twitter.com/sKSS4KT6pV
How drummers name their daughters
Fun fact. I used to be in a band.— ThreeTimeDaddy (@threetimedaddy) September 27, 2018
Just found out our drummer has had twin girls.
He’s called them Anna One and Anna Two.#dadjokes
Give this dad a raise
computer: choose a password— kie (@kieransofar) June 14, 2020
me: hi-hat
computer: password cannot contain symbols
A classic
That time Bach couldn't contain himself
A joke in honor of Bach's birthday (rated PG-13):— Nathan Howe (@natehowe) March 21, 2017
Why did Bach have 20 kids?
Because he had no organ stops.
Brass lolz
Want a bad old joke to brighten up your day? No?? Well have it anyway— 7th Duke Of Doonside 🏴 (@AllyBallyBeal) April 20, 2015
How do you fix a broken tuba?
Use a tuba glue.
Sorry kids, this movie’s off limits
A classic
What tone does a piano falling down a mineshaft make?— Bob Golen (@BobGolen) October 2, 2018
A flat minor.
Sorry, sops
#dadjokes Why did the failed opera singer become a pirate? So she could finally hit the high Cs.— Harry Hoover (@harrywhoover) August 24, 2018
So baaaad it's good
Eric Whitacre: the ultimate Dad.
Knock knock.— Eric Whitacre (@EricWhitacre) August 15, 2016
Who's there?
Knock knock.
Who's there?
Knock knock.
Who's there?
Philip Glass.
Yes yes, very good
Good jokes get better with age
Only a dad could be responsible for this
Pure garbage
Where do you put the double reed on a trombone?— Band Kid Army (@how_do_i_music) February 15, 2016
...
In the trash can!#badmusicjokes
-
Why was the former conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra always first to leave the plane?— Classic FM (@ClassicFM) February 12, 2018
Because he only had Karajan luggage. #UKPunDay
Best kitchen ever
Had to be done
Ba dum tss.