19 dad jokes about classical music that are so bad they’re actually hilarious

22 June 2021, 16:57 | Updated: 22 June 2021, 16:58

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

These timeless classical music jokes are so bad, your dad probably invented them. Did you hear the one about the tuba glue?

  1. Beethoven's favourite fruit

  2. How drummers name their daughters

  3. Give this dad a raise

  4. A classic

    Chopin, Chopout
    Chopin, Chopout. Picture: Unknown

  5. That time Bach couldn't contain himself

  6. Brass lolz

  7. Sorry kids, this movie’s off limits

    Sax and violins
    Sax and violins. Picture: Social media

  8. A classic

  9. Sorry, sops

  10. So baaaad it's good

    Tubas
    Tubas. Picture: Unknown

  11. Eric Whitacre: the ultimate Dad.

  12. Yes yes, very good

    Murdered piano
    Murdered piano. Picture: John Finnemore

  13. Good jokes get better with age

    Haydn
    Haydn. Picture: Classic FM

  14. Only a dad could be responsible for this

    Playing guitar really badly
    Picture: Dad Jokes/Twitter

  15. Pure garbage

  16. * slow claps *

  17. Best kitchen ever

    View this post on Instagram

    Accurate. (via @cute_violin_nation_)

    A post shared by Classic FM (@classicfm) on

  18. Had to be done

    Handel with care
    Picture: N/A

  19. Ba dum tss.

    Dog joke
    Dog joke. Picture: Twitter

Latest humour

See more Latest humour

Car horn symphony meme

17 fortissimo classical memes that are literally music to my ears

4 days ago

Orchestra interrupts Prokofiev with Star Wars’ ‘Imperial March’, in hilarious prank on conductor

Orchestra interrupts Prokofiev with Star Wars ‘Imperial March’ in hilarious prank on conductor

4 days ago

Prokofiev

A detailed musical analysis of England’s popular football anthem, ‘Three Lions’

Three Lions: A musical analysis of Baddiel & Skinner and The Lightning Seeds’ football anthem

7 days ago

Trumpet plastic bottle mute

These trumpeters used plastic bottles as mutes, because… conductor said so

13 days ago

Cats teach musical terms

13 cats who will accurately teach you musical terminology

18 days ago

More From ClassicFM

Beautiful musical sculptures around the world

16 striking musical sculptures that adorn the world’s streets and parks
96-year-old soprano with crystal clear voice sings a miraculous ‘Panis Angelicus’

96-year-old operatic soprano with crystal clear voice sings a miraculous ‘Panis Angelicus’

Videos

How much do Nicola Benedetti, Lang Lang and Yo-Yo Ma practise?

How many hours a day do the world’s greatest classical musicians practise?
Music of Kings & Queens, featuring music by Debbie Wiseman, and narration by Helen Mirren and Damien Lewis

Debbie Wiseman’s majestic new No.1 album, The Music of Kings & Queens – out now!

Wiseman

Welsh government deletes covid guidance for singers informed by fake news article

Welsh government deletes ‘fake news’ advice that tenors spread COVID-19 more easily

Coronavirus

Violinist Nicola Benedetti’s Foundation announces special Baroque Virtual Sessions

Violinist Nicola Benedetti’s Foundation announces special Baroque Virtual Sessions

Nicola Benedetti