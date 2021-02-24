23 classical music memes that perfectly sum up your love life
24 February 2021, 16:28 | Updated: 24 February 2021, 16:53
Trying to balance excellent musicianship with a normal love life can be tough. Here are some memes to help you remember you’re not alone.
1. *stares melancholically out of a rain-spattered window*
imagine going through a bad breakup in 1823 & then beethoven drops moonlight sonata— lauren (@unrealshrike) February 23, 2021
2. And when the dating world just doesn’t get you
3. When they say he thinks about it every seven seconds
4. This tragic truth
5. Wishing, hoping that someday, you’ll find someone who’s as on your wavelength as this Valentine:
(via Hannah Beech)
6. Or this perfect boyfriend
7. But then giving up on that thought two seconds later and accepting your cruel fate
(via instagram.com/bandnerdrelatable)
8. Relating to the whistling guy every damn day
(via new-world-symphony.tumblr.com)
9. Loving Bach more than any human
10. Also, the mild concern that no potential date will ever understand your weird classical obsessions
11, Being aware you SHOULD try and find a date, but knowing that realistically you’ll never find anyone if you keep cracking jokes like this
12. And this
13. The fear that you might accidentally end up falling for a BAD MUSICIAN
14. No, no, no...
15. This 100% legit way to persuade someone to go out with you
16. When you know you’ll probably never be as good a musician as your orchestra crush
17. Also, the constant fear that bae might leave you for a better musician
18. This outstanding truth
19. When you’ve been a musician for so long that you have no idea how to flirt with normal people
20. And you start to believe that lines like this might actually work
21. ... and super-sexy musical come-ons like this might actually get you a date
22. After all, you did learn from the best
23. Thanks for having our Bach, guys