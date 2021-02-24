23 classical music memes that perfectly sum up your love life

Trying to balance excellent musicianship with a normal love life can be tough. Here are some memes to help you remember you’re not alone.

1. *stares melancholically out of a rain-spattered window*

 

2. And when the dating world just doesn’t get you

Online dating

 

3. When they say he thinks about it every seven seconds

thinking about other girls meme

 

4. This tragic truth

love life practice meme

 

5. Wishing, hoping that someday, you’ll find someone who’s as on your wavelength as this Valentine:

valentines card meme

(via Hannah Beech) 

6. Or this perfect boyfriend

Bb

 

7. But then giving up on that thought two seconds later and accepting your cruel fate

story of my life meme

(via instagram.com/bandnerdrelatable)

8. Relating to the whistling guy every damn day

desperately need to practise meme

(via new-world-symphony.tumblr.com)

9. Loving Bach more than any human

Bach hug

 

10. Also, the mild concern that no potential date will ever understand your weird classical obsessions

talking to my date about music meme

 

11, Being aware you SHOULD try and find a date, but knowing that realistically you’ll never find anyone if you keep cracking jokes like this

dollar in g string

 

12. And this

All the cymbal ladies

 

13. The fear that you might accidentally end up falling for a BAD MUSICIAN

bad bow hold meme

 

14. No, no, no...

Talk during concerts

 

15. This 100% legit way to persuade someone to go out with you

hector Berlioz meme

 

16. When you know you’ll probably never be as good a musician as your orchestra crush

me vs the girl I like meme

 

17. Also, the constant fear that bae might leave you for a better musician

you vs the guy meme

 

18. This outstanding truth

Women don't want

19. When you’ve been a musician for so long that you have no idea how to flirt with normal people

chat up line musician meme

 

20. And you start to believe that lines like this might actually work

diatonic scale meme

 

21. ... and super-sexy musical come-ons like this might actually get you a date

fermata hold you meme

 

22. After all, you did learn from the best

composer love meme

 

23. Thanks for having our Bach, guys

too hot to handel meme

