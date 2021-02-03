Two-year-old getting emotional listening to a Puccini aria will fill your heart right up

3 February 2021, 16:50 | Updated: 3 February 2021, 17:40

Blubbing, sniffling and uncontrollable throat gurgles: it’s the reaction Puccini would have wanted.

‘O mio babbino caro’ is a stunning aria by Giacomo Puccini, and the most famous section of his not-particularly-famous opera Gianni Schicchi.

The aria is sung by the young Lauretta, who begs her father to help her get hitched to Rinuccio, the love of her life.

And it seems this tiny tot really sympathises with poor Lauretta – because he literally cannot stop bawling when his dad plays it to him at the kitchen table.

On hearing the aria, two-year-old Ed Selden from Linköping in Sweden is simply overcome with emotion. 

His dad said: “It shows what kind of emotions beautiful music can create.”

Here’s a particularly goosebump-inducing version of the aria, sung by Susanna Hurrell...

