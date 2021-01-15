Incredible 90-year-old soprano, Lina Vasta, sings a majestic Puccini aria

We have serious respect and envy for Lina Vasta, 90, who still sounds absolutely majestic in this superb Puccini aria.

We’re not ones to stereotype and this is by no means gospel but, generally speaking, by the time singers get to 90 years old, they tend to wind down because, simply, their voice isn’t what it once was.

It’s SO INSPIRING, then, to hear that age has barely dimmed the magnificent soprano voice of Lina Vasta, now 92 years old.

In this video above, she sings Puccini’s classic ‘Senza Mamma’ to piano accompaniment – and completely nails it.

Vasta is now retired and lives at the Verdi House in Milan, which the great Italian composer donated to musicians who are no longer ‘active’.

She told NPR that with “a beautiful house, a piano, a very nice garden, nothing is missing here – it’s perfect. Grazie, Verdi,” she added.

Video credit: Marco Rossetti