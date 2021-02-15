Mozart’s Rondo alla Turca, but played on cheeks with terrifying accuracy

15 February 2021, 17:10

Tahir Ansari ‘plays’ Mozart
Tahir Ansari ‘plays’ Mozart. Picture: Facebook / Tahir Ansari

By Kyle Macdonald

Hungry for some virtuosic Mozart? Here's a jaw-dropping performance for the ages.

Let's face it, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Rondo alla Turca gets a lot of interpretations. Originally from the Austrian composer's Piano Sonata No. 11 in A, the breathless movement is one of the best-known works of all classical music.

The playful finale has been performed on the piano, historical harpsichords, arranged for jolly strings, toy pianos, and even virtuosically finger-clicked.

But this performance may be the *cheekiest* of them all.

Singaporean creative Tahir Ansari uses face percussion in his reading of this famous movement. Changing the shape of his mouth to alter the pitch, he perfectly holds a melody over a keyboard accompaniment.

Watch below. We're seriously impressed by his Mozartian chops.

And before you inflame your cheeks by trying a piano sonata yourself, here are a few fun facts...

The word Rondo is a term for a structure of music when one theme is returned to throughout a movement, interspersed with contrasting sections. Kind of like a chorus that returns time and time again.

Mozart himself titled this Rondo ‘Alla Turca’, as he was imitating the sound of Turkish Janissary bands, which was much in fashion at the time.

Our friend Wolfgang also had a famous sense of humour. There's a story of him fooling around with his pal Joseph Haydn, using his nose on the piano. He also found much mirth in other sounds the human body could create, but we'll leave that discussion to David Walliams and his Marvellous Musical Podcast (but it's very, very entertaining).

Mozart News

See more Mozart News

finger clicking Mozart

Student finger-snaps along to Mozart's Rondo alla Turca in record-breaking video
Beethoven is more popular than Mozart

Beethoven beats Mozart to the top spot as the most popular Classic FM composer of 2019
Mozart's The Magic Flute in video game form

Mozart's famous opera The Magic Flute is about to be transformed into a video game

Mozart Music

See more Mozart Music

New releases: Morricone, Radulovic

New releases: 60 years of iconic Morricone music and Nemanja Radulovic plays Bach

Discover Music

Mozart Jarvi

Stressed tonight? You need this now...

Mozart Complete set

Album reviews and new releases: songs for Remembrance and a magnificent 200-CD Mozart boxset

Discover Music

Mozart Pictures

See more Mozart Pictures

Mozart

Mozart: 15 facts about the great composer

Anna-Maria Mozart mother

Famous composers' mothers

Discover Music

classical music on stamps

The most beautiful classical music postage stamps

Discover Music

Mozart Album Reviews

See more Mozart Album Reviews

New releases 12th March 2018

New Releases: Mozart's Violin Concertos performed by Nikolaj Znaider and Brahms' Piano Concertos played by Adam Laloum
New releases 18th September

New Releases: The debut album from The Ayoub Sisters and Noa Wildschut plays Mozart
New Releases 4th September

New Releases: 'Pavarotti: The People's Tenor' and Jean-Efflam Bavouzet plays Mozart

Mozart Guides

See more Mozart Guides

Mozart and Allegri

Did Mozart REALLY transcribe Allegri’s Miserere aged 14?

Mozart

6 of the best Mozart concertos to add to your playlist

Did Salieri poison Mozart

Was Mozart actually poisoned by Salieri? Here’s the truth