A 639-year-long John Cage organ performance has a rare chord change on Monday

John Cage ASLSP performance. Picture: Alamy

On Monday, at a church in Germany, a single chord will change in an iconic piece of 20th-century music which ends in the year 2640.

Monday 5 February 2024 is a day etched into the diaries of many 20th-century music enthusiasts. An epic, centuries-long performance of one of the most iconic pieces of experimental music has a note change, two years in the making.

Organ2/ASLSP, ‘As Slow as Possible’ is a keyboard work written by American avant-garde composer John Cage in the mid-1980s. The score consists of eight pages of music, to be played on the piano or organ, as the name suggests, very slowly.

When performing the piece, musicians observe the composer’s instruction. The eight pages of music are taken very slowly, and it often takes over an hour to complete the work. In 2009, organist Diane Luchese gave a rendition that lasted for 14 hours and 56 minutes.

But all is eclipsed by a performance on a custom-built organ at St. Burchardi Church in Halberstadt, Germany. The Halberstadt performance began in 2001 with a scheduled duration of 639 years, ending in the year 2640.

A score showing John Cage’s work ORGAN2/ASLSP. Picture: Alamy

On Saturday 5 September 2020, a media storm was created in Halberstadt, when a chord which had been held for 2,527 days was changed. February 2022 saw another chord change.

This coming Monday, 5 February 2024, organ pipes will change once again. The current chord (C, D-flat, D-sharp, E, A-sharp and E) becomes (C, D-flat, D, D-sharp, E, A-sharp and E), meaning a D note will be added.

Do you have some time? 🕰

This is a 639-year-long music performance.



The music is based on a work by US avant-garde composer John Cage.



Tomorrow, after 7 years, the organ in Halberstadt will finally play new notes. 🎼🎹

The composition is set to run until 2640.@JohnCageTrust pic.twitter.com/oGY9BQtpAd — DW Culture (@dw_culture) September 4, 2020

In 2020 and 2022, the chord changes were live-streamed by the organisers, showing musicians adding the pipes to the perpetually playing organ console. Monday’s tonal change will also be a high-profile event, with media briefings and other musical performances.

After Monday, the next change is scheduled for 5 August 2026, when an A note will be added to the chord.

The organ of the Burchardi Church, Halberstadt, which plays 'ORGAN2/ASLSP' by John Cage without interruption since 2001. Picture: Alamy

Who was John Cage?

One of the most iconic composers of the 20th century, John Cage was born in 1912. As a composer and performer, he was at the forefront of experimental and avant-garde music.

Cage composed with electronics, tape loops and, most famously in his work 4’33”, complete silence. His works changed the way art and music was perceived. His compositions spanned a huge variety of media, theoretical ideas with new, quirky ways of playing conventional instruments.

“I can’t understand why people are frightened of new ideas,” he once said, adding, “I’m frightened of the old ones.”