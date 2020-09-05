A 639-year-long John Cage organ performance has a long-awaited chord change today

Organ2/ASLSP at St. Burchardi Church, Halberstad. Picture: PA

By Kyle Macdonald

This Saturday in Germany, a single organ chord held for 2,527 days will change and it’s kind of a big deal.

Organ2/ASLSP, ‘As Slow as Possible’ is a keyboard work written by John Cage in the mid-1980s. The score consists of eight pages of music, to be played at the piano or organ, well, very, very slowly.

Often a typical performance would last about an hour, but Cage didn’t suggest a tempo marking in his original score. This of course presented a challenge to quirky commentary music enthusiasts: how could this piece be played truly, ‘as slow as possible?’

Many pianists and organists have performed this piece in single durations of up to, and beyond, 12 hours.

Composer John Cage at the piano. Picture: Getty

St. Burchardi Church, Halberstad performance

In 2001, an ambitious group of artists with a lot of time on their hands began work at a specially-built organ at St. Burchardi Church in Halberstadt, Germany.

The organ of the John Cage Organ Foundation Halberstadt inside the Burchardi Church. Picture: PA

Their interpretation of ‘As Slow as Possible’ has a scheduled duration of 639 years ending with, we hope, rapturous applause in the year 2640.

Over the coming centuries, the St. Burchardi organ will slowly sound out the score and note changes, as outlined in this annotated score:

John Cage's "Organ²/ASLSP (As Slow as Possible)" has been playing on the organ of a church in Halberstadt, Germany since 2001. (The performance runs until 2640.) This Saturday, the chord that has been held since 2013 will change. https://t.co/m7ITed4U5M pic.twitter.com/QAeP1nbop7 — Matthew Anderson (@MattAndersonNYT) September 2, 2020

Up until this time, the most recent note change occurred on 5 October 2013, and the next change will sound on 5 September 5 2020, with the organ playing a G sharp and an E, until the next scheduled chord change on 5 February 2022.

Do you have some time? 🕰

This is a 639-year-long music performance.



The music is based on a work by US avant-garde composer John Cage.



Tomorrow, after 7 years, the organ in Halberstadt will finally play new notes. 🎼🎹

The composition is set to run until 2640.@JohnCageTrust pic.twitter.com/oGY9BQtpAd — DW Culture (@dw_culture) September 4, 2020

You can listen to the sound of the performance, and get online tickets for the chord change on the project’s website.