Tom Cruise has an impromptu organ lesson with Anna Lapwood at ‘Top Gun’ film screening

Tom Cruise has an impromptu organ lesson with Anna Lapwood at the Royal Albert Hall!

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Anna Lapwood invited the Top Gun actor up to the Royal Albert Hall organ to play the epic 9,999-pipe instrument.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ahead of a surprise cameo at a live orchestral screening of Top Gun: Maverick, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise had an impromptu lesson on the organ.

Anna Lapwood, a resident artist at the Royal Albert Hall, invited Cruise to sit at the majestic instrument – with all its 9,999 pipes. Cruise appeared genuinely ecstatic to be up close to all the bells and whistles.

“This is why I think it’s like flying a plane,” Lapwood told Cruise, comparing the mechanics of her instrument with the actor’s famous on-screen stunts.

“I thought you might quite enjoy the process of just sitting here,” Lapwood said to the Top Gun actor, who told her what she did was “very impressive”.

At the evening’s concert, Scottish composer Lorne Balfe’s Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack was played live by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra in an orchestration by conductor Ben Palmer, alongside the picture on screen. Lapwood, who joined the RPCO with an organ part, later shared a video of herself playing the much-loved main theme.

But the biggest surprise for the audience came before the film began, as Cruise stunned the live audience by strolling onto the stage.

Read more: Anna Lapwood thunders out Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony on Royal Albert Hall organ

Tom Cruise gets an organ lesson from Anna Lapwood. Picture: Ben Palmer

Cruise gave an impassioned speech about the power of film music, telling the audience: “I’m very excited to be here with you all tonight to share in this unique cinematic orchestral experience with Top Gun: Maverick.

“Live music has been available for silent film accompaniment since Moving Pictures were first presented in vaudeville theatres over 120 years ago. But it wasn’t until 1914, around then, where a full symphony orchestra, precisely synchronised with the picture, played a live score that was conceived on the operatic composition of leitmotifs.”

Cruise went on to define leitmotifs, which were used prolifically by Wagner and by today’s film composers, a popular example being John Williams’ ‘Imperial March’ for Darth Vader in Star Wars.

“Leitmotifs are, for those who don’t know, themes throughout a musical or literary composition associated with a particular person, idea, or situation,” Cruise told the Royal Albert Hall audience.

“The use of leitmotifs redefined cinematic storytelling, and large symphony orchestras became a necessity at fancy movie palaces. So it set the standard for the ultimate at that time in theatrical grandeur. The silent movie era lasted about 30 years until 1927, the talkies came in, and orchestras now perform the score, and it’s coupled to the actual picture. Now, this evolution set a new standard for the ultimate theatrical experience at that time.”

“I’ve always wanted to experience a film like this, with a live full symphony orchestra, synchronised picture, in front of a packed audience, in the glamour of a classic movie palace. Thank you all for being here and making this dream come true.”

After his speech, Cruise walked back off to his box to enjoy the show, one of several movies with live orchestra in the hall’s Films in Concert series.

We didn’t have Tom Cruise talking about leitmotifs on our bucket list for 2024, but we’re here for it.