Why this original song by Alan Menken was cut from the 2023 Little Mermaid remake

While almost all of Alan Menken’s original songs will feature in the new film, one is noticebaly missing from the remake. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

While three new songs have been written for The Little Mermaid 2023 remake, one of the songs from the original film has been cut. The film’s composer explains why...

Set to release in the UK on 26 May 2023, The Little Mermaid is a live-action remake of the beloved Disney classic from 1989.

Composer Alan Menken, who wrote the soundtrack for the original film, has returned to work this time in partnership with Lin-Manuel Miranda, writing three new tracks for the upcoming film.

Alongside the three new songs, the remake will include almost all of Menken’s original songs, though notably, some lyrics have been changed in two of these songs.

One of Menken’s original songs has, however, been completely ousted from the upcoming film. Ahead of the remake’s release next Friday, the composer revealed in an interview which song was left on the cutting room floor and why.

What original song was not included in The Little Mermaid 2023 remake?

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Menken revealed that the original song ‘Daughters of Triton’ would not feature in the upcoming remake.

In the original film, ‘Daughters of Triton’ introduces Ariel’s (The Little Mermaid herself) six older sisters, Attina, Alana, Adella, Aquata, Arista and Andrina.

Menken told Comicbook.com that the film production team simply decided the film “didn’t need it in this particular version”.

“We definitely wanted the film to start with much more of a live-action feel of the ocean and meeting Ariel,” Menken explained. “And then we wait a little bit, make you wait until we get to ‘Part of Your World.’

“And I think that was, you know, it was an amazing choice because it just builds the power and anticipation.”

As well as not including this song, another piece found in the original soundtrack ‘Les Possions’ will not be featured in the remake either.

‘Les Possions’ is sung briefly by Chef Louis during a comedic moment in both the film and the Broadway musical version, when Sebastian the Crab is trapped in the palace kitchen.

Based on the original animated film, the Broadway musical officially opened in January 2008 and closed after 685 shows, and 50 previews, in August 2009.

What other musical changes have been made to the 2023 remake?

The Little Mermaid remake has reworked the lyrics in two of its songs – ‘Kiss the Girl’ and ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’, sung by Sebastian the Crab and Ursula the Sea Witch respectively.

In ‘Kiss the Girl’, the new lyrics move away from the line, “Yes, you want her; Look at her, you know you do; Possible she wants you too.

“There is one way to ask her; It don’t take a word; Not a single word; Go on and kiss the girl.”

Due to the rise of the MeToo movement since the original release of the film in 1989, the music team have decided to steer away from the implications that a girl wants someone to kiss her, when she is unable to consent.

Alan Menken at The Little Mermaid World Premiere, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. Picture: Alamy

The new songs written by duo, Menken and Miranda, include ‘For the First Time’ (depicting Ariel stepping on land for the first time), ‘Wild Unchartered Waters’ (a new power ballad for the young Prince), and ‘Scuttlebut’ (a musical rap inspired by the character of Scuttle the Seagull).

To hear all the musical changes made for the 2023 film, The Little Mermaid releases in cinemas in the UK on Friday 26 May.