Beloved cellist Yo-Yo Ma gives impromptu concert at COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Yo-Yo Ma gives concert at COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Picture: Facebook / Berkshire Community College

By Kyle Macdonald

The great cellist receives his vaccine jab, and offers a musical blessing in return.

Throughout 12 months of COVID-19 lockdowns and uncertainty, American cellist Yo-Yo Ma has been using social media to share simple but beautiful solo performances with the world.

He called these moments of musical balm, ‘Songs of Comfort’.

But over the weekend, the songs of comfort became also songs of joy and thanksgiving, as the American cellist gave an impromptu performance at a local vaccination centre.

Yo-Yo Ma received the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccine at Berkshire Community College in his home state of Massachusetts on Saturday. The jab is followed by a 15-minute observation period at the facility, and the great cellist saw this as an opportunity to take his cello and serenade the room.

“Happy Saturday to everyone but especially Yo-Yo Ma who got his second dose at our local vaccine clinic today and played a concert for everyone during the 15 min waiting period,” wrote reporter Frankie Paris.

The community facility themselves captured the moment the cellist began to play the solo line of Schubert’s Ave Maria.

Ma has long championed the relationship between music, science, culture, technology and human ingenuity. No doubt the cellist, who two years ago played Bach underground at the Large Hadron Collider, wanted to lend a musical voice in praise of everyone involved in the vaccine development and distribution.

We’re sure that this most generous of musicians felt this was a serenade for scientists, researchers, doctors, nurses, volunteers, and everyone who’s helping deliver hope to the world through vaccines.