Someone has unearthed actual footage of Luciano Pavarotti singing in the shower

22 March 2021, 14:16 | Updated: 22 March 2021, 15:10

This is actual footage of Pavarotti singing in the shower
This is actual footage of Pavarotti singing in the shower. Picture: YouTube / Rippenstain

By Sian Moore

It seems even the world’s greatest tenors can’t resist serenading their showers.

Ever wondered whether opera’s greatest voices like to have a sing-song in the shower?

Well, it turns out... they do.

Someone has unearthed a clip of the One-And-Only Luciano Pavarotti effortlessly belting out ‘La donna è mobile’ from Verdi’s Rigoletto, as he lathers up with a bar of soap.

And it turns out the tenor can hit those crystal clear notes from the confines of a bog-standard shower cubicle, as easily as he can when performing to adoring crowds.

Read more: The time when Luciano Pavarotti sang with the Spice Girls >

Like you, we couldn’t help but wonder how this gem of a clip came about.

It turns out, it was actually filmed as part of Ron Howard’s 2019 documentary Pavarotti, which features rare footage of the operatic legend and more intimate interviews, including this scene. You can take a look at the DVD here.

But shower-singing was a rare occurrence for Pavarotti, the singer’s widow Nicoletta Mantovani told Classic FM in 2019.

“He always tried to save his voice for the performance,” Mantovani said. “For him, singing was really serious and something he dedicated his life to.”

Mantovani, rather beautifully, added that Pavarotti’s approach to his operatic career was a “devotion” rather than a “training”.

