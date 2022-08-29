The Ukrainian United Ballet presents ‘Giselle’ at the London Coliseum this Autumn

The United Ukrainian Ballet comes to the London Coliseum this Autumn. Picture: The United Ukrainian Ballet

By Classic FM

A remarkable company of dancers will unite in a powerful interpretation of one of the greatest romantic ballets of all time...

Set to be a highlight of this year’s West End calendar, one of ballet’s most timeless pieces, Giselle, comes to the London Coliseum stage from 13 to 17 September 2022.

Created specially for the company, by renowned Ukrainian choreographer, Alexei Ratmansky, the production will be performed by The United Ukrainian Ballet.

Comprising some 60 dancers in exile, each member of the ballet has their own story of how they escaped the devastating war in their homeland to reach safety.

The personal journeys of the refugee dancers, and the urgency of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, resonate powerfully with Giselle’s enduring themes of love, betrayal, death and mercy.

Based in The Hague at the former Royal Conservatoire building, given to the Company to live and work in through the generous support of local business and the government, the production at the London Coliseum in September, will be supported by English National Opera and Birmingham Royal Ballet, who will provide the orchestra, set and costumes.

This is a unique opportunity to see a powerful and moving interpretation of one of the greatest romantic ballets of all time, with a company of world-class artists united by the tragedy of war and an ardent hope for the future.

All profits from ticket sales will go to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and the United Ukrainian Ballet Foundation, which has been set up in the Netherlands to protect, support and spread Ukrainian culture.

The production runs for just 5 days between September 13 – 17 2022 at the London Coliseum. Book your tickets here.