Join the Royal Choral Society for an epic Verdi Requiem in celebration of the choir’s 150th anniversary

Royal Choral Society performs Verdi's Requiem. Picture: Royal Choral Society

By Classic FM

The Royal Choral Society marks its 150th anniversary with a special performance of Verdi’s Requiem, maintaining a tradition the choir has upheld since its first concert in 1872.

This summer, the Royal Choral Society will celebrate 150 years of music-making with a performance of one of the great choral masterpieces, Verdi’s Requiem.

The 150-strong choir will join forces with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and a quartet of acclaimed soloists, all under the baton of Richard Cooke.

Verdi himself conducted the UK premiere of this work at the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Choral Society in 1875, and the choir has performed the work many times in its long history.

Verdi’s Requiem unites religious dignity with operatic drama – many have referred to it as his greatest ‘opera’. From its hushed opening, the raw terror of the ‘Dies Irae’, the sorrowful ‘Lacrimosa’ and on to the mighty, moving final plea for deliverance, its power to move and inspire has remained undiminished.

The concert, which takes place on Wednesday 1 June at 7.30pm, will see the great work brought to life by the glorious voices of Anush Hovhannisyan (soprano), Julia Riley (mezzo-soprano), Alexander James Edwards (tenor) and Alastair Miles (bass).

The Royal Festival Hall will provide the ideal setting to perform this magnificent work, in a perfect prelude to the four-day celebrations which will mark the Platinum Jubilee of the Royal Choral Society’s Patron, HM The Queen.

Join the Royal Choral Society at the Royal Festival Hall on Wednesday 1 June 2022 at 7.30pm. Tickets are now on sale via the Southbank Centre’s website for £15-£57 + booking fees.