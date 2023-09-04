Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards 2023: vote for the winner of Best Music Learning Initiative!

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM are back for 2023. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

We have revealed the shortlist of five nominees for the Best Music Initiative prize, in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards 2023 with ABRSM. Vote now!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards, recognising and rewarding music teachers who have made a real difference to the musical lives of young people, are back for 2023!

In these prestigious awards, we’re celebrating brilliant musical educators together with ABRSM, the UK’s leading exam board and Classic FM’s Partner in Music Education.

Nominations are now closed for the following categories:

Teachers of primary school age Teachers of secondary school age SEND music teachers Visiting music teachers

We will be announcing the four winners, chosen by our panel of expert industry judges, in due course.

Before we announce the winners, we are putting the fifth and final category, Best Music Learning Initiative, to a public vote!

The winners of the five Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year categories will each receive £3,000 to spend on musical instruments and equipment of their choice for their school, all thanks to Viking.

Myleene Klass with the 2017 winners of Classic FM's Music Teacher of the Year Awards. Picture: Classic FM

Best Music Learning Initiative: Shortlisted Nominees

Amrit Sohal – Motherland Music

Amrit Sohal set up the West Midlands-based community interest company Motherland Music, which involves workshops that aim to increase awareness and representation of composers of colour, and to make music accessible for young people of all backgrounds.

Claire Troth – Red Robins

Claire Troth set up the Red Robins club to help support adults affected by Parkinson’s Disease, the effects of stroke, or other neurological conditions, through a music group that sees members participate in singing and playing instruments, to help enhance vocal and memory skills and to improve mind and body coordination.

Dale Chambers – RGS String Schemes

Dale Chambers set up the Royal Grammar School Guildford’s String Schemes, which provide tuition and instruments to enable whole year groups to learn the violin or cello for a year. He also helps generate funds for those who could not otherwise afford to continue learning a string instrument beyond the scheme.

EA Music Service & Ulster Orchestra

Northern Ireland’s Education Authority Music Service and the Ulster Orchestra’s ‘To Bassoon & Beyond’ scheme helped grow a dwindling population of bassoonists. Their next project will encourage children to take up the viola, to combat gaps in orchestral instruments across Northern Ireland’s youth music ensembles.

Victoria Bodman – Robin Hood Music Festival

Victoria Bodman is the Director of Doncaster’s six-day Robin Hood Music and Drama Festival, held at Hill School. The festival invites young people across Yorkshire to come together to play, sing, act and compete in an inclusive and supportive setting for performing arts.

Tim Lihoreau and daughter Daisy play Ennio Morricone duet

You have until 23:59 on Friday 15 September to vote for one of our five shortlisted nominees for the Best Music Learning Initiative award. T&Cs apply.