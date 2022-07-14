Join Lang Lang for a special Disney themed concert at the Royal Albert Hall

14 July 2022, 09:58

Acclaimed pianist Lang Lang launches his new album The Disney Book, filming the music video for his new single ‘Feed the Birds’ at sunrise in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park in California.
Acclaimed pianist Lang Lang launches his new album The Disney Book, filming the music video for his new single ‘Feed the Birds’ at sunrise in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park in California. Picture: Disneyland® Resort: ©2022, Richard Harbaugh

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Internationally renowned pianist, Lang Lang, celebrates 100 years of Disney with a concert of specially arranged iconic melodies at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2022.

On Monday 24 October 2022, Lang Lang comes to the Royal Albert Hall in London for a special Disney themed concert, performing new arrangements from his upcoming album, The Disney Book.

Celebrating 100 years of Disney, Lang Lang’s new album features iconic melodies from Pinocchio to Encanto, all reimagined for the piano. Collaborators on the album include the operatic tenor, Andrea Bocelli, singer-songwriter and pianist Jon Batiste, and Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra.

The album will be released on 16 September on Deutsche Grammophon in collaboration with Disney Music Group, and the first single, ‘Feed The Birds’ from 1964 film, Mary Poppins, is already out.

Tickets for this unique London concert, in which Lang Lang will present tracks from the upcoming album, are on sale from 15 July at 10am BST here.

Lang Lang has been inspired by Disney music since he was a teenager. He says, “When I was thirteen, I visited Tokyo Disneyland; it was the first time I had heard ‘It’s a Small World’ and the melody stayed with me all day – and long afterwards.”

In 2016, the multi award-winning pianist was invited to perform at the grand opening of Shanghai Disney Resort and wowed the audience with a spectacular classical reimagining of the 2014 Frozen anthem, ‘Let It Go’.

“Animation sparked my imagination and transported me to other worlds,” Lang Lang explains in regard to his love for Disney films. “The music was a big part of this experience – and led to my life-long love of classical music.

“There is such a variety of styles in Disney songs; truly, something to inspire everyone. I hope that people of all ages will enjoy [the arrangements] and experience the joy that we all felt the first time we saw a Disney film.”

Lang Lang performs ‘The Disney Book’ at the Royal Albert Hall on 24 October 2022. Book your tickets here.

