Classic FM Live 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall: get your tickets to enjoy opera’s greatest hits!

Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2022. Picture: Matt Crossick

The Royal Albert Hall will come to life with hits from the world of opera, at Classic FM Live in April 2023.

Classic FM Live with Viking returns to London’s Royal Albert Hall in April 2023 for another night of the greatest live classical music, in partnership with the English National Opera for the first time.

This very special concert, taking place on Wednesday 12 April, will be packed with enduring favourites from the world of opera including ‘Nessun dorma’, ‘O mio babbino caro’, ‘The Ride of the Valkyries’, plus other much-loved music by Mozart, Puccini, Verdi, Rossini and more.

Get your tickets: Classic FM Live with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall

Join us for the magic of opera at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Matt Crossick

Hosted by Classic FM presenters Alexander Armstrong and Myleene Klass and sponsored by Viking, the concert feature performances by the English National Opera Orchestra and Chorus. The night’s star guest soloists will be announced soon.

The night of iconic music will be brought to a close in memorable fashion with a breathtaking lights and fireworks finale to Rossini’s famous William Tell Overture. You’ll hear greatest hits from operas like Carmen, Madame Butterfly, The Marriage of Figaro, as well as the Ride of the Valkyries, the Grand March from Aida, and ‘Nessun Dorma’

For more than two decades, Classic FM has been staging classical music concerts at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall and this concert will be recorded for broadcast on Classic FM on Saturday 15 April at 4pm, and also televised on Sky Arts at a later date.

Whether or not you’ve experienced the thrill of live operatic music, you won’t want to miss this spectacular concert. Book your seat now – from as little as £14.50 plus booking fees – for one of the biggest classical music nights of the year.

Tickets could also be a very special gift for an opera lover this Christmas!

Pre-sale tickets to Classic FM Live with Viking are available from 1pm on Monday 12 December from the Royal Albert Hall.