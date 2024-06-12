What are the lyrics to Switzerland’s national anthem, the ‘Swiss Psalm’?

Mario Gavranovic of Switzerland celebrates after scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round between France and Switzerland in 2021.
Mario Gavranovic of Switzerland celebrates after scoring their side’s third goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round between France and Switzerland in 2021. Picture: Getty Images
Discover the ‘Swiss Psalm’, and why it took over a century to become Switzerland’s official national anthem in 1961.

The Switzerland National Anthem, translated as the ‘Swiss Psalm’ from its various titles in each of the nation’s four official languages – German, French, Italian and Romansh – fast became a fan favourite in the 19th century.

Written in 1841 by composer Alberich Zwyssig, the psalm was quickly embraced by Swiss people, who often sung it at patriotic events. Zwyssig recycled a tune he had written in 1835 and adapted the words from an 1840 poem by Leonhard Widmer to bring the anthem to life.

Despite the psalm’s popularity, the federal cabinet of the Swiss Confederation declined to accept it as the official anthem. Before the ‘Swiss Psalm’, the nation used ‘When You Call, My Country’ – as translated from the original German, ‘Rufst du, mein Vaterland’ – as its unofficial anthem. Johann Rudolf Wyss composed it in 1811, and it was set to the melody of ‘God Save the King’.

The ‘Swiss Psalm’ would not become the official national anthem of Switzerland for another century.

Swiss National Anthem - "Schweizerpsalm" (DE/EN)

As Zwyssig’s ‘Swiss Psalm’ rose in popularity later in the 19th century, demand increased for it to become the nation’s official anthem. The Federal Council repeatedly refused these requests, until over a century later, when it became clear that the existing anthem’s similarity to the British ‘God Save the King’ was causing mass confusion at sporting events.

Finally in a change of heart, the Swiss Federal Council temporarily made the ‘Swiss Psalm’ the national anthem in 1961. They agreed to a trial period of three years, and after these years proved successful, the ‘Swiss Psalm’ was adopted indefinitely.

Portrait of Alberich Zwyssig, composer of the Switzerland National Anthem.
Portrait of Alberich Zwyssig, composer of the Switzerland National Anthem. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Because Switzerland has four official languages, the psalm has versions with French, Italian, German and Romansh lyrics. The German version, however, is the one most often performed at sporting events and patriotic gatherings.

What are the lyrics to Switzerland’s national anthem in English?

When the morning skies grow red
And over us their radiance shed
Thou, O Lord, appeareth in their light!
When the alps glow bright with splendor,
Pray to God, to Him surrender!
For you feel and understand
That God dwelleth in this land.
That God, the Lord, dwelleth in this land.

In the sunset Thou art night
And beyond the starry sky
Thou, O loving father, ever near!
When to Heaven we are departing
Joy and bliss Thou’lt be imparting!
For we feel and understand
That God dwelleth in this land.
That God, the Lord, dwelleth in this land.

When dark clouds enshroud the hills
And grey mist the valley fills
Yet Thou art not hidden from thy sons!
Pierce the gloom in which we cower
With Thy sunshine’s cleansing power
Then we’ll feel and understand
That God dwelleth in this land.
That God, the Lord, dwelleth in this land.

Towards us in the wild storm coming,
You yourself give us resistance and stronghold,
You, almighty ruling, rescuing!
During horror and nights of thunderstorms
Let us childlike trust Him!
Yes, we feel and understand,
That God dwelleth in this land.
That God, the Lord, dwelleth in this land.

What are the lyrics to Switzerland’s national anthem in German?

Trittst im Morgenrot daher,
Seh’ ich dich im Strahlenmeer,
Dich, du Hocherhabener, Herrlicher!
Wenn der Alpenfirn sich rötet,
Betet, freie Schweizer betet!
Eure fromme Seele ahnt,
Gott im hehren Vaterland,
Gott, den Herrn, im hehren Vaterland.

Kommst im Abendglühn daher,
Find’ich dich im Sternenheer,
Dich, du Menschenfreundlicher, Liebender!
In des Himmels lichten Räumen
Kann ich froh und selig träumen!
Denn die fromme Seele ahnt,
Gott im hehren Vaterland,
Gott, den Herrn, im hehren Vaterland.

Ziehst im Nebelflor daher,
Such’ich dich im Wolkenmeer,
Dich, du Unergründlicher, Ewiger!
Aus dem grauen Luftgebilde
Tritt die Sonne klar und milde,
Und die fromme Seele ahnt
Gott im hehren Vaterland,
Gott, den Herrn, im hehren Vaterland.

Fährst im wilden Sturm daher,
Bist du selbst uns Hort und Wehr,
Du, allmächtig Waltender, Rettender!
In Gewitternacht und Grauen
Lasst uns kindlich ihm vertrauen!
Ja, die fromme Seele ahnt,
Gott im hehren Vaterland,
Gott, den Herrn, im hehren Vaterland.

