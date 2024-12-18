The 10 best Christmas film scores

We take a look at ten of the best festive film scores ever written.

Whilst we may dream of a white Christmas, the weather in December can be dark, grey and uninviting – making it the perfect time to cosy up and pick one of your favourite films to get you into the seasonal mood.

As we know, a film’s soundtrack can seriously enhance the emotional power of a film, and in the case of Christmas movies, this is even more amplified. Composers are tasked with creating that particular festive sound world with the best creating enduring classics that have become famous standalone Christmas hits.

We take a look at ten of the best film scores ever written.

Read more: The 50 best film scores of all time

Love Actually – Craig Armstrong (2003) Sam Runs After Joanna | Airport Scene | Love Actually | Screen Bites Love Actually has become the definitive Christmas film for many people. Set in a now very distant (and weirdly optimistic) London in the early naughties, it follows several characters ‘love’ lives during the run-up to Christmas day. Of course, a great set of Christmas stories needs a great soundtrack, and Craig Armstrong steps up to the task to deliver the goods, writing a score that features all the trimmings you might expect. There’s a gentle love theme that is incredibly catchy, with dramatic pulsating strings as Hugh Grant races across Albert Bridge, interspersed with music from Girls Aloud, Sugababes and most memorably, Joni Mitchell.

The Holiday – Hans Zimmer (2006) 1- Maestro (The Holiday) Hans Zimmer is one of the titanic figures in Hollywood, with his scores for dramatic big blockbusters like Gladiator, Inception and Interstellar earning him countless accolades and worldwide success. In The Holiday, Zimmer relishes the opportunity to write a more intimate and cosy film score, worlds apart from the thumping and crashing orchestral writing of his other works. It’s the perfect soundtrack to warm the heart.

Elf – John Debney (2003) Main Title - Elf (Original Motion Picture Score) Few Christmas films manage to cater so well for both children and adults, but that is exactly what makes Elf such a timeless seasonal favourite. There is something incredibly funny about seeing a full-grown man convinced that he is the same as the other residents of Santa’s Grotto. John Debney’s score supports the charming story perfectly, with nods towards Miracle on 34th Street and plenty of heartwarming melodies.

The Polar Express – Alan Silvestri (2004) The Polar Express | Hot Chocolate! | 4K UHD | Warner Bros. Entertainment Set In the 50s, this magical Christmas tale has all the hallmarks of a classic, including a steam train and Tom Hanks – what more could you ask for? Alan Silvestri provides the musical backdrop for this enchanting adventure story, and the score has become beloved in its own right, frequently being performed in Christmas orchestral concerts.

The Muppet Christmas Carol – Miles Goodman (1992) Muppet Songs: Muppet Christmas Carol - Scrooge If absurdist, furry and cute hand puppets are what is missing from your Christmas list, then The Muppet Christmas Carol has you covered. This endearing remake of Dickens’ classic Christmas tale takes the form of a musical, with a series of numbers the whole family can sing along to. Miles Goodman took the lead for this film, composing a timeless score which fuses his diverse musical tastes, with elements of jazz and popular music blending with music-hall and vaudeville.

The Nightmare Before Christmas – Danny Elfman (1993) The Citizens of Halloween - This Is Halloween (From Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas") Turns out they went hard on Christmas films in the early ‘90s, and The Nightmare Before Christmas stands up with some of the best of them. Danny Elfman took on the task of writing a score that is half chestnuts and half skeletons, bringing Tim Burton’s spooky imagination to life.

The Snowman – Howard Blake (1982) Aled Jones - Walking In The Air It is hard to imagine Christmas without The Snowman. The film has become part of the cultural fabric since it was released on Boxing Day 1982. Howard Blake’s music takes centre stage, with the instantly recognisable ‘Walking in the Air’ – heard at the point the young boy and the snowman take flight – reaching number five in the UK Singles Chart on 28 December 1985, recorded by Classic FM’s very own Aled Jones.

Home Alone – John Williams (1990) Home Alone - Somewhere In My Memory // Danish National Symphony Orchestra (Live) One of the most enduringly popular Christmas films ever made, Home Alone has a perfectly charming John Williams score to match it. The instantly recognisable ‘Somewhere in my Memory’ evokes seasonal nostalgia, whilst the luscious full orchestral scoring supports the story superbly. There are glimpses of what’s to come in the first three of the Harry Potter film series, which Williams would go on to score a decade later.

Die Hard – Michael Kamen (1988) Die Hard | Soundtrack Suite (Michael Kamen) We reach the penultimate item on our countdown with a slightly controversial Christmas film. On the face of it, Die Hard is more of a thriller, with Bruce Willis as tough cop John McClane facing a group of sinister German terrorists, led by Professor Snape himself. Initially, that doesn’t seem like a good start, however, it is set entirely on Christmas Eve, the words “Merry Christmas” are said repeatedly and Alan Rickman – one of the horsemen of the Christmas film apocalypse – has a leading role. What more do you want?