What are the lyrics to ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana?

Whether you know it as the great choral number from Carmina Burana or simply as The X Factor song, most of us have heard the brilliant ‘O Fortuna’. But what is the choir actually singing about?

‘O Fortuna’ was written in the 13th century as a medieval Latin poem, which was part of a collection known as the Carmina Burana.

It literally means ‘Oh Fate’, and it is a complaint about the inescapable power of fate. Sure, this might seem a tad negative, but fate had greater relevance in the lives of men and gods in Roman and Greek mythology.

Around 1935-6, German composer Carl Orff set the poem to music as part of his cantata Carmina Burana, which was based on 23 other poems from the medieval collection.

His harmonic treatment, which is modal until the last nine bars, gives ‘O Fortuna’ a menacing, ominous tone which has made it suitable for a number of films and TV shows over the last 75 years. Here’s what it does to André Rieu:

Now, let’s find out what the Latin lyrics actually translate to in English (feel free to chant along in your head, it’s quite catchy – albeit intense).

O Fortuna

Velut luna

Statu variabilis

Semper crescis

Aut decrescis;

Vita detestabilis

Nunc obdurat

Et tunc curat

Ludo mentis aciem,

Egestatem,

Potestatem

Dissolvit ut glaciem.

Sors immanis

Et inanis,

Rota tu volubilis

Status malus,

Vana salus

Semper dissolubilis,

Obumbrata

Et velata

Michi quoque niteris;

Nunc per ludum

Dorsum nudum

Fero tui sceleris.

Sors salutis

Et virtutis

Michi nunc contraria,

est affectus

et defectus

semper in angaria.

Hac in hora

Sine mora

Corde pulsum tangite;

Quod per sortem

Sternit fortem,

Mecum omnes plangite!

What is the English translation?

O Fortune,

like the moon

you are changeable,

ever waxing,

ever waning,

hateful life

first oppresses

and then soothes

as fancy takes it;

poverty

and power

it melts them like ice

fate – monstrous

and empty,

you whirling wheel,

you are malevolent,

well-being is vain

and always fades to nothing,

shadowed

and veiled

you plague me too;

now through the game

I bring my bare back

to your villainy

fate is against me

in health

and virtue,

driven on

and weighted down,

always enslaved.

so at this hour

without delay

pluck the vibrating strings;

since Fate

strikes down the strong man,

everyone weep with me!

