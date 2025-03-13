11 famous figures you never knew could play a musical instrument

13 March 2025, 16:25

Steven Spielberg, Bill Clinton and Tina Fey all played in their school orchestras
Steven Spielberg, Bill Clinton and Tina Fey all played in their school orchestras. Picture: Getty
Did you know that Aretha Franklin played the tuba? And a certain famous astronaut played the baritone horn?

It’s cool to be in the school orchestra, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise...

From actor and comedian Tina Fey to former US President Bill Clinton, here are some famous faces who just happened to be band kids when they were at school.

  1. Steven Spielberg

    Clarinet

    Now, Mr. Spielberg and his films need no introduction, but back when he was a boy he was a humble clarinettist in the school orchestra.

    Many years later, he would renew his woodwind talents for the soundtrack of his hit film Jaws, scored by long-time collaborator John Williams. The composer needed a handful of amateur musicians for a scene, and Spielberg volunteered.

    Steven Spielberg played the clarinet on the Jaws soundtrack
    Steven Spielberg played the clarinet on the Jaws soundtrack. Picture: Getty

  2. Tina Fey

    Flute

    Tina Fey played the flute in her school orchestra and sang in the school choir. She even played Frenchie in a school production of Grease.

    via GIPHY

  3. Halle Berry

    Flute

    Halle just goes to show you can be both a flautist and moonlight as Catwoman. The Oscar-winning actress said in an interview: “I can play the flute! I played in high school.” There you have it.

    Halle Berry played the flute
    Halle Berry played the flute. Picture: Getty

  4. Kesha

    Saxophone and trumpet

    Innovative from the word go, singer Kesha played not one, but two of the coolest instruments in the orchestra back in high school.

    Kesha played saxophone and trumpet
    Kesha played saxophone and trumpet. Picture: Getty

  5. Ewan McGregor

    French horn

    Ewan McGregor played the French horn at school, and there’s TV footage to prove it. Watch the Star Wars actor play the ‘Rondo’ from Mozart’s Horn Concerto No.4 below.

    Ewan McGregor played the French horn on national TV aged 16
    Ewan McGregor played the French horn on national TV aged 16. Picture: Scottish TV

  6. President Bill Clinton

    Saxophone

    Playing in an orchestra improves many skills, including the ability to run the United States of America (apparently). At his presidential inaugural ball, Clinton performed woodwind to the nation on a late-night TV show.

    President Bill Clinton plays saxophone
    President Bill Clinton plays saxophone. Picture: Getty

  7. Samuel L. Jackson

    Trumpet and French horn

    Samuel L. Jackson started out playing trumpet and French horn in school. And he was clearly the coolest cat in the orchestra.

    Samuel L. Jackson played trumpet and French horn
    Samuel L. Jackson played trumpet and French horn. Picture: Getty

  8. Aretha Franklin

    Tuba

    Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, played the tuba at school, which probably helped her breath control when singing. It’s no surprise then that she managed to step in for Pavarotti to sing ‘Nessun dorma’ at the 1998 Grammys.

    Aretha Franklin played tuba
    Aretha Franklin played tuba. Picture: Getty

  9. Lionel Richie

    Saxophone

    Clearly musical from a young age, soul singer Lionel Richie started off playing saxophone at school. Who’s laughing now?

    Lionel Richie played saxophone
    Lionel Richie played saxophone. Picture: Getty

  10. Neil Armstrong

    Baritone horn

    Neil Armstrong knows how to play the baritone horn. He was also the first man to land on the moon. We don’t know which is a greater flex.

    Neil Armstrong
    Neil Armstrong. Picture: Getty Images

  11. Gwen Stefani

    Flute

    We’re not surprised that Gwen Stefani was musical in her youth, but did you know she played the flute long before she hit the big-time?

    Gwen Stefani played the flute
    Gwen Stefani played the flute. Picture: Getty

