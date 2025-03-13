11 famous figures you never knew could play a musical instrument

On Air Now
Relaxing Evenings with Zeb Soanes 7pm - 10pm
13 March 2025, 16:25
Did you know that Aretha Franklin played the tuba? And a certain famous astronaut played the baritone horn?
It’s cool to be in the school orchestra, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise...
From actor and comedian Tina Fey to former US President Bill Clinton, here are some famous faces who just happened to be band kids when they were at school.
Read more: 7 superstar celebrities who sang in their school choir
Clarinet
Now, Mr. Spielberg and his films need no introduction, but back when he was a boy he was a humble clarinettist in the school orchestra.
Many years later, he would renew his woodwind talents for the soundtrack of his hit film Jaws, scored by long-time collaborator John Williams. The composer needed a handful of amateur musicians for a scene, and Spielberg volunteered.
Flute
Tina Fey played the flute in her school orchestra and sang in the school choir. She even played Frenchie in a school production of Grease.
Flute
Halle just goes to show you can be both a flautist and moonlight as Catwoman. The Oscar-winning actress said in an interview: “I can play the flute! I played in high school.” There you have it.
Saxophone and trumpet
Innovative from the word go, singer Kesha played not one, but two of the coolest instruments in the orchestra back in high school.
French horn
Ewan McGregor played the French horn at school, and there’s TV footage to prove it. Watch the Star Wars actor play the ‘Rondo’ from Mozart’s Horn Concerto No.4 below.
Read more: 16-year-old Ewan McGregor plays French horn on national TV
Saxophone
Playing in an orchestra improves many skills, including the ability to run the United States of America (apparently). At his presidential inaugural ball, Clinton performed woodwind to the nation on a late-night TV show.
Trumpet and French horn
Samuel L. Jackson started out playing trumpet and French horn in school. And he was clearly the coolest cat in the orchestra.
Tuba
Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, played the tuba at school, which probably helped her breath control when singing. It’s no surprise then that she managed to step in for Pavarotti to sing ‘Nessun dorma’ at the 1998 Grammys.
Saxophone
Clearly musical from a young age, soul singer Lionel Richie started off playing saxophone at school. Who’s laughing now?
Baritone horn
Neil Armstrong knows how to play the baritone horn. He was also the first man to land on the moon. We don’t know which is a greater flex.
Flute
We’re not surprised that Gwen Stefani was musical in her youth, but did you know she played the flute long before she hit the big-time?