11 famous figures you never knew could play a musical instrument

Steven Spielberg, Bill Clinton and Tina Fey all played in their school orchestras. Picture: Getty

By Classic FM

Did you know that Aretha Franklin played the tuba? And a certain famous astronaut played the baritone horn?

It’s cool to be in the school orchestra, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise...

From actor and comedian Tina Fey to former US President Bill Clinton, here are some famous faces who just happened to be band kids when they were at school.

